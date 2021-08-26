BOMBSHELL: U.S. Officials Handed Taliban a List of Names of Americans and Afghan Allies

In a move no one can grasp, U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies, believing the Taliban would allow them to enter the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport. Lawmakers and military officials are outraged.

The insane move was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Kabul by the August 31 deadline. It also came as the Biden administration began relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport. ISIS-K has since set up forces around the soon-to-be-renamed Hamid Karzai International Airport.

SCOOP: U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of U.S. citizens, green card holders & Afghan allies to grant entry into the outer perimeter of the city’s airport, prompting outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials. https://t.co/WHHzStyynk — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

FAST FACT: The Taliban has a history of executing Afghans who have worked with American and NATO forces.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

GRAPHIC: The Taliban executed General Haji Mullah Achakzai, the chief of police in Badghis Province. He fought against the Taliban. He was told he wouldn’t be killed if he surrendered.

Watch Taliban militants executing handcuffed and blindfolded General Haji Mullah Achakzai, Police chief of Badghis province.

Warning: Strong graphics⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Cs2CQUfCtR — Newsum (@Newsumindia) August 21, 2021

The region surrounding the Kabul airport is out of control. More attacks are expected.

President Biden assured the nation there wouldn’t be a “Saigon moment” in Kabul, but thus far it seems far worse.

The U.S. recently pulled out military personnel, only to return several thousand more to help with the evacuation. Joe Biden has been a ghost so far today, but is expected to speak at 5:00 pm EST.