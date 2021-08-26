News & Politics

REPORT: More Attacks Expected, as Hundreds of ISIS-K Fighters Surround Kabul Airport

By Kevin Downey Jr. Aug 26, 2021 4:45 PM ET
The Associated Press (AP) is reporting that suicide bombers and gunmen have killed 60 Afghans and injured another 143. That information comes from an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

U.S. officials say that at least 12 American troops have been killed, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Another 12 American military personnel have been wounded, and officials warn that number could grow.

One of the bombers blew himself up in a sewage canal full of Afghans waiting to gain access to the airport.

An Italian charity known as “Emergency,” which operates hospitals in Afghanistan, said it took in at least 60 patients wounded in the airport attack, as well as ten Afghans who were dead when they arrived.

“Surgeons will be working into the night,” Marco Puntin, the charity’s manager in Afghanistan, stated.

Some countries, including Canada, have concluded their evacuation operations, leaving an unknown number of their nationals is harm’s way.

ISIS-K, which is the Afghanistan arm of ISIS, grew in numbers when the Taliban freed ISIS fighters being held prisoner by American and NATO forces.

The Daily Caller is reporting that hundreds of ISIS-K fighters have surrounded Kabul’s airport, and more attacks are expected.

 

