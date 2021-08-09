News & Politics

MUST WATCH: People Sign Petition to Jail Anti-Vaxxers. Good Thing It's Fake. For Now.

By Kevin Downey Jr. Aug 09, 2021 11:38 AM ET
(Mark Dice YouTube screenshot)

Author and renowned conservative Mark Dice asked Californians if they would sign a petition to have non-vaxxers arrested and jailed. A shocking number said, “Where do I sign?” They didn’t know it was fake. They were more than happy to send fellow Americans to jail for not getting vaccinated.

“Violating The Most Fundamental Rights of One’s Personal Liberty”

The truly frightening aspect of this video is how many people are actually eager to sign a petition to have non-vaxxers arrested and locked up. Most are happy to give their names, dates of birth, and signature.

A few patriots do show up, sometimes responding aggressively to Dice. One refers to Dice’s petition as “socialism.”

