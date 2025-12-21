Biden Sought Revenge Against Sinema With Partisan Investigation

The Biden administration's corruption and weaponization of government ran deeper than anyone imagined. Newly uncovered emails reviewed by the New York Post reveal DOJ and FBI officials schemed to launch a criminal campaign finance probe against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she ditched the Democratic Party, went independent, and refused to rubber-stamp their filibuster-killing dreams.

“The communications reveal that a member of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, a prosecutor in then-DC US Attorney Matthew Graves’ office, and FBI agents in the bureau’s Washington Field Office all discussed investigating Sinema in February 2024, 14 months after she announced her change in party affiliation,” the Post reports.

Sinema’s chief of staff, Daniel Winkler, expressed concern when reached for comment that the probe was pursued for “partisan political reasons,” including punishing the former senator for refusing to support scrapping the 60-vote legislative filibuster. The email exchanges began in response to The Post’s Feb. 1, 2024, report on Sinema’s six-figure campaign spending on a security detail, luxury hotels, cars, and concert tickets — with a prosecutor in Graves’ office flagging the story to the DOJ and FBI. Over the following week, then-Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Aloi discussed probing Sinema for potential violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) with then-FBI special agent Walter Giardina — with the G-man saying he wanted to take up the matter. “I’m interested in looking at the Sinema referral if its [sic] something you’re looking to assign,” wrote Giardina to a bureau colleague in a Feb. 2, 2024, email.

Giardina previously assisted in the FBI’s controversial Arctic Frost probe led by former special counsel Jack Smith, which targeted hundreds of Republican groups and individuals. The same records show federal officials also floated sending Sinema’s campaign spending to the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, another effort that failed to gain traction.

Sinema ally Ben Winkler blasted the episode as partisan abuse, saying, “It’s disappointing, though not surprising, to learn that Walter Giardina, who led politically motivated investigations at the FBI, also sought to investigate Kyrsten for partisan political reasons after she defied Biden and the Senate Democrats to protect the filibuster.” He added, “Giardina’s pathetic attempts led nowhere, his abuse of power is now exposed to the public, and the filibuster stands strong today.”

Had the filibuster been nuked, the Biden administration would have been able to ram through its radical agenda, with Republicans unable to do anything about it.

Despite the Biden administration's efforts, attempts to open a case against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema collapsed quickly. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section had already reviewed the matter and concluded there was “not much to open on.” Officials formally declined to proceed, with Walter Giardina confirming to his supervisor that he had reviewed open-source material, FEC filings, and FBI records “without success.”

The emails, obtained by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley through protected whistleblowers, show that the matter was dropped well before it could go anywhere, and the officials involved are all gone now.

Liz Aloi was demoted in February before leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, while FBI Director Kash Patel later fired Giardina and Blaire Toleman. Giardina and Toleman had been involved in the Arctic Frost January 6 investigations targeting hundreds of Republicans, and both Aloi and Giardina worked on related prosecutions, including the contempt case against Peter Navarro. No agencies or individuals involved have commented.

This reeks of the Biden crew's playbook: sic the feds on anyone who dares cross them. Sinema frustrated their power grab, so they hunted for dirt on routine campaign tabs most pols skate by on.

