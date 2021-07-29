K9 Officer Stabbed 3 Times, Survives; His Attacker Was Not So Lucky

Mans’ Best Partner

Long time loser Jacob Bender, hiding from police in a crawl space, was shot and killed after stabbing a K9 officer three times. It was the 19th time the cops had been called to his home since August 2020.

Home Sweet Home

The situation unfolded in Gobles, Michigan, a tiny, town in the western part of the state, famous, famous, famous for meth and an exploding meth lab. Gobles is home to 798 people, 26 of whom are registered sex offenders. That’s a 32-1 ratio of non-sex offenders to sex offenders. That means 3.26% of the population is a sex offender. Areavibes.com ranks Gobles a 61 out of 100 in “livability.”

Things Get Real

Police responded to a domestic violence call regarding Jacob Bender at 9:30 pm last Monday. Bender’s wife led them to a crawl space where she claims Bender hides whenever the police show up. When Bender refused to come out, Van Buren County sheriff’s sent in K9 officer Kuno to take care of business. Bender managed to stab the police dog three times. The deputies claim they then used a stun gun on Bender which was ineffective. That’s supposedly when Bender got out of the crawl space and charged the officers with his knife and was promptly perforated.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old man stabbed a K-9 officer three times and charged at officers with a knife before a deputy tased & then shot and killed him. Family has identified the man as Jacob Bender and shared the below photo with us. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/rPEskY0fO7 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) July 27, 2021

Neighbor Shocked, Family “Not Surprised”

“Stuff like this just doesn’t happen, we never see anything like it.” Baylee Goff, a neighbor, told reporter Trisha McCauley, even though this shooting marks at least the sixth person killed by law enforcement in western Michigan in the last three months.

“He seemed like a nice person so it was a shock,” Jill Szotek, a neighbor, said, even though the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office claims they’ve been called to the home 19 times in the past year alone, most of those calls for domestic violence, and online records show Bender has been arrested several times before.

“I just hope the community and town can heal,” said Szotek, somehow forgetting the community is brimming with methheads and sex offenders.

Bender’s family has a different story.

“I knew that things were going to go in a bad direction, a negative direction,” said Ashley Cousins, ironically, a cousin to the 39-year-old Bender. Finally, someone who gets it.

“It was bound to end at some point. This was a bit much,” said Cousins. “Everyone is aware of it. Everybody is a little flabbergasted as to what happened and how it happened. Oddly enough, not surprised.” She also claimed she supports law enforcement.

“On behalf of our family, we say thank you for being there. We’re sorry for the K9 officer who got hurt,” Cousins told reporters.

Kuno Lives!

Kuno, a four-year veteran of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office, was whisked to an emergency veterinary center in Kalamazoo, Michigan for surgery and is currently recovering at home with his handler. Kuno is seen below with several stab wounds.

#UPDATE: K9 Kuno with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is now home and recovering after being stabbed three times last night. K9 Kuno had been transported to VCA Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center of Kalamazoo for emergency treatment & underwent surgery there. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/rgs1hvOn1x — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) July 27, 2021

Five K9 officers have been killed in the line of duty since May.