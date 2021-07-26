ICE Snags 302 Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders

ICE ICE BABY!

Federal authorities from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have snagged 302 illegal immigrant sex offenders since last month, despite Joe Biden doing everything he can to let them in. In Biden’s world, having illegal immigrant sexual offenders roaming the country is worth it if he can someday turn them into Democrat voters.

SOAR

ICE has been focusing on a sexual predator sweep they call Operation Sexual Offender Arrest and Removal (SOAR) which began on June 4.

This is what happens when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignore the ongoing border crisis. https://t.co/0xXua8HAIT — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) July 26, 2021

New Rules of Engagement

“Our officers have prioritized the arrest of noncitizens who pose the greatest threat to the security and safety of our communities” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

Under the new guidance rules from the Biden administration, ICE’s priorities are focused on three categories of immigrants: those who pose a threat to national security; those who have crossed the border since Nov. 1; and those who committed “aggravated felonies.” Arresting anyone else will require pre-approval from a manager.

“By focusing our limited resources on cases that present threats to national security, border security, and public safety, our agency will more ably and effectively execute its law enforcement mission” Johnson said in a statement. “Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact.”

The new guidance also requires ICE to submit weekly arrest reports to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The guidelines also give ICE room to let illegal immigrants stay in the country, with officers told to consider factors such as ties to the community and personal circumstances, including those who have a serious physical or mental illness. The guidelines can also be confusing and almost led to three sexual assaulters being released.

ICE, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, said the illegal immigrant sex offenders are identified, arrested, and then deported. Needless to say, many return to the U.S. and commit heinous crimes.

We Don’t Have No Stinkin’ Border Crisis

Commie members of congress have repeatedly called for ICE to be defunded, if not dissolved, despite its history of rounding up murdered and sex offenders that are here illegally. VP Kamala Harris was named Queen of the Border but didn’t actually visit it for almost three months. When she did bother to show up, she was 800 miles from where the problem is. That’s like showing up in New York City to examine the crime problem in Chicago.