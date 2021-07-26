DOJ Drops Charges Against 5 Possible Chinese Spies as FBI Focuses on January 6

FBI Drops the Ball, DOJ Drops the Charges

Teamwork!

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped charges against five Chinese scientists spies who hid their involvement with the Chinese military in order to obtain work visas at American universities.

Prosecutors stated they would no longer pursue visa fraud and various other charges against the five scientists, who were looking to work at universities in California and Indiana.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are typically half a million Chinese students in the U.S. every year.

Judges have dismissed parts of the cases against two Chinese researchers after the FBI (shockingly?) failed to inform the suspects of their Miranda rights against self-incrimination. Miranda rights are the rights every American with a TV has heard a thousand times: the rights to remain silent or have your words used against you, and to have an attorney.

“These members of China’s People Liberation Army [PLA] applied for research visas while hiding their true affiliation with the PLA,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “This is another part of the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to take advantage of our open society and exploit academic institutions. We will continue to conduct this investigation together with the FBI.”

The Five Chinese Nationalists

The five suspects were arrested in an FBI sweep during July and August of last year after another Chinese researcher, Wang Xin, admitted he had lied about his military service on his visa application because he hoped to increase his chances of being admitted to the U.S. He was arrested as he was leaving the U.S. He also admitted that he had been tasked by a supervisor with bringing some information back to China. That makes him a spy.

A senior DOJ official said the punishment for visa fraud is usually several months in prison. He explained that all the defendants had been detained, or were under other restrictions since their arrest, and this amounted to “sufficient punishment and deterrence.”

January 6 “insurrectionist” Paul Hodgkins received an eight-month felony sentence for walking around the Capitol.

The DOJ’s Wyn Hornbuckle said that the agency “continues to place a very high priority on countering the threat posed to American research security and academic integrity by the PRC government’s agenda and policies.” Then why is this “pinned” tweet on Twitter the first thing you read when visiting the FBI’s Twitter page? It asks the public to help catch January 6 protestors and not Chinese spies.

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that a new case of suspected Chinese spying is opened every 10 to 12 hours. He considers China to be the nation’s biggest long-term threat.