Daily Dose of Downey: Trotskyites Want You Quiet, Ikea Devastates Juneteenth

Pinko Is the New Black

The difference between conservatives and leftists is that, as Americans, conservatives would never consider silencing our commie counterparts. It’s un-American. We would never do it. They, however, rejoice in it.

Rudy Giuliani, America’s mayor, lost his law license because he dared look into election fraud even though that is one of the most patriotic things an American can do. Twitter and Facebook boot anyone who expresses an opinion that dares to disagree with the lefty narrative. They locked out the New York Post for a story on Hunter Biden’s filthy laptop that of course we learned was true, yet did nothing to leftist news sites propagating the two-year myth of Trump/Russia collusion. We are fighting for the soul of America against a group of people that don’t like America or act like Americans. In short, we are bringing a Constitution to a Bolshevik fight. We need another plan. We know that if the shooting actually starts we will be America again in less than a hot minute because the lefties will bring feelings to a gun fight–but hopefully it won’t come to that. I keep hearing that the key to dodging communism is fighting for our schools. I agree.

Related: The Latest Tranche of Hunter’s Text Messages May Be the Worst Yet

True Americans sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a school meeting when they were told they could no longer speak on critical race theory (CRT) after the meeting became rowdy.

Here’s the scene in Ashburn, VA this afternoon as parents protest against critical race theory before the Loudoun County school board meets. Scott Mineo, founder of Parents Against CRT, talking to a crowd of about 200: pic.twitter.com/DZLo7beTx4 — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Some were arrested for speaking out about the education of their children after the meeting was deemed an “unlawful assembly.”

2 parents protesting against CRT and a transgender policy have just been arrested after a Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting was declared an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/0lKhZYG7Pw — Pembrokeshire-Patriot (@DarrenEdmundso1) June 23, 2021

Fox News reported that the meeting got a little crazy when the mother of a transgender student at the school was booed after testifying that “hate” was “dripping from the followers of Jesus in this room.” No word if the mother is seeking mental care for her child.

Should Have Kept the Meatballs

If you thought those evil Disney movies like “Dumbo” and “Song of the South” were racist, check out Ikea’s Juneteenth menu. Thirty-three Ikea employees called in sick after an Atlanta Ikea celebrated Juneteenth with a menu that included watermelon, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens (I didn’t know mac and cheese was a “black thing”– #BoycottKraft). Though this was well-intentioned (and hilarious), the black employees didn’t see the charm. Some even considered quitting. Ikea apologized and postponed the menu for one day, serving the traditional yet supposedly racist black cuisine on Father’s Day. Ikea is rumored to be serving *schnitzel on Hanukkah.

*That is a joke.