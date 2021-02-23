Hillary Clinton to Put Her Name on 'Political Thriller'

A few years ago, Bill Clinton “wrote” a political thriller called The President Is Missing, by which I mean James Patterson wrote it and Clinton got top billing. I’ve never read the novel and don’t care to consort with anyone who has, but I’d like to imagine it’s about a U.S. president who goes into hiding after his wife catches him with his pants around his ankles and a White House intern working above her pay grade. Plenty of rubes bought the book, though, because there’s a sequel coming out this year. And now, Bill’s furiously vindictive wife is getting in on the action. If he can have a schlocky novel ghostwritten for him, why can’t she?

Fadel Allassan, Axios:

Hillary Clinton will pen an an international political thriller novel with her longtime friend, author Louise Penny… “State of Terror” will be out in October. Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press acquired the rights to the book from Robert Barnett and David Gernert, who represent Clinton and Penny, respectively.

State of Terror, huh? Is it about the mood in the White House after the First Lady finds out about Monica Lewinsky? Is it about how Hillary felt when she realized Benghazi wasn’t going away?

Nope, we couldn’t be so lucky. Here’s the actual synopsis of a book Simon & Schuster wants you to buy:

A novice Secretary of State joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage. A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.

Get it? Because Hillary lost and she’s still mad. She couldn’t convince America to coronate her, but she can still convince publishers to keep throwing money at her. As long as there are still some suckers who are convinced she won in 2016, she can keep feeding their fantasies that she’s a competent leader and everything would be great now if we had all just shut up and given her what she so desperately wanted. If you’re a staunch #Resister, you can read a crappy “thriller” written by one of Hillary’s friends and pretend it has anything to do with reality.

I mean, I love Lee Child novels, but I don’t pretend Jack Reacher would last five minutes in the real world. It’s make-believe. Wish fulfillment. There’s nothing wrong with that, as long as you don’t imagine it has anything to do with real life.

Libs have always been more fond of fantasy than reality, which is why The West Wing was such a hit even while Clinton was still in office. Aaron Sorkin created a Democrat president who wasn’t a lying, philandering creep, and Dems, disappointed by the real world, ate it up.

In other former First Couple news, Obama’s got a new podcast with former musician (and current attendee of DUI classes) Bruce Springsteen.* As Andrew Stiles at the Washington Free Beacon notes, Barry is just jealous of his wife’s podcasting success and is trying to show her up.

Celebrity spouses, right? They’re just like us, except their egos are even more out of control and the rest of us have to hear about it.

*I thought about listening to the first episode of the Obama/Springsteen podcast and trying to get a blog post out of it, but I checked it out on Spotify and the first episode is 53 minutes. Who wants to listen to those two knuckleheads babble about how great they are for an hour? Plenty of people, apparently, but not me. I would do anything for you, Dear Reader, but I won’t do that.