When Will Biden Apologize for Accusing the Capitol Police of Racism?

The riot at the Capitol Building continues to reveal just how sick and debased our leadership class really is. Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or a sane person, you shouldn’t labor under the misconception that any of these guys give a damn about you. Not even if you’re one of the people protecting their lives.

As I learn more about what happened on January 6, I keep coming back to then-President-Elect Joe Biden’s initial public reaction to the riot:

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

How about that #Unity, huh? This was a golden opportunity for Biden to rise above the fray and do some of that healing he likes to talk about so much. But of course, instead he botched it like he’s botched everything else in his 78 years on this planet. He’s failed all the way to the White House, and there’s no reason to switch it up now.

When Biden said this, we already knew that one Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed in the riot. We also knew that dozens more cops were injured. But Biden’s first instinct — or the first instinct of whoever’s really running this administration, anyway — was to accuse somebody of racism. That must be the problem, right?

And now we’re learning just how serious some of those injuries were:

NEW: SCATHING STATEMENT from Capitol Police union on failed leadership in department before and during Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: pic.twitter.com/YbXM4fvPzc — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 27, 2021

“One officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. One officer is going to lose his eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake." https://t.co/HSOJmZc4ff — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) January 27, 2021

Is President Biden telling us that a cop allowed himself to be permanently blinded because he didn’t want to arrest a mob of white people? Are we to believe that an officer of the law, charged with protecting the United States Capitol Building, would rather have his spine crushed than stand up against white supremacy? “Go ahead, my fellow racists, impale me with a metal fence stake. I’ll never betray our race by stopping you!”

Is that how you think it went, Mr. President?

What does this do to the morale of these cops? Capitol Police, Secret Service, all the other men and women who protect our leaders. Put yourself in their shoes for a minute. Why would you want to put your life on the line for somebody who’s just going to spit on you as you lay there bleeding?

The Capitol riot was a complete outrage, and I fully support holding to account every single person who played a role in it. That includes convicting Donald Trump in the Senate for inciting that riot, although it’ll never happen because the Republicans don’t have the spine for it. They want everyone to just forget it ever happened, just like every other criminal wants everyone to forget about their crimes. They’re only looking out for their own miserable hides, and they don’t care about the cops who paid the price in blood.

But that doesn’t mean President Biden should get away with smearing the very Capitol Police who kept that riot from becoming an even bigger disaster. They kept an angry mob from killing the vice president of the United States, after his own boss called him out in front of that mob. Those officers put their bodies on the line to defend the ideals that have held this country together for hundreds of years. It’s absolutely shameful to smear them as racists, and if Biden had any brains left in that shrunken apple on top of his shoulders, he’d apologize to them.

Biden is a disgrace. Trump is a disgrace. All of their sycophants are a disgrace. And none of them have the guts to look those battered, shellshocked cops in the eye and tell them: “It’s time to move on.”

Democrats are using impeachment as a form of petty retribution. It is vindictive and a waste of time. Instead, we should be focused on reopening the economy and getting Americans back to work and school. pic.twitter.com/aQl13ZDYAN — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 27, 2021

Update: This morning, another Capitol Police officer who responded to the 1/6 riot committed suicide. That makes two. So far.