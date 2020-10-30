CNN's Don Lemon Brags About Abandoning His Friends for Disagreeing With Him

William F. Buckley once said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” I’ve found this to be true in my own life, ever since I started paying attention to politics. Libs can tolerate anything but dissent. They always want to have “a conversation,” right up until you ask them to back up their fanciful assertions with facts and evidence. Then they get angry and don’t want to talk to you anymore. They realize they have no idea what they’re yammering about, the cognitive dissonance kicks in — “I’m obviously smarter than the people I hate, or else I wouldn’t hate them so much. How can this be happening to me?” — and they just shut down. After all these years, it’s still funny to me. Liberals want conservatives to shut up; conservatives want liberals to keep talking.

And I don’t even know anybody who gets paid millions of dollars to look into a TV camera and spout Democratic Party talking points. That’s an even higher level of delusion, with even less incentive to return to earth. If the average lib has no reason to listen to, well, reason, why would a CNN anchor ever spend one second considering a viewpoint that differs from his own? Why would he waste time on anybody who doesn’t have the common courtesy to just smile and nod at everything he says?

Don Lemon knows better than that.

CNN’s @donlemon: "I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020

“I have many people who I love in my life. And yeah, I come from a red state. I’ve lived in several red states. There are a lot of friends who I had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue. Every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they are blinded by it… I had to get rid of ’em because they are too far gone. I try and I try and I try. They’ll say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points… I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life, because sometimes you just have to let ’em go. I think they have to hit rock-bottom, like an addict. Right? And they have to want to get help… It’s so sad, and I don’t know if, after this, I will ever be able to go back and be friends with those people… If they’re willing to come back and they’re willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms.”

That sound you just heard was a primetime TV news anchor taking two full minutes of airtime to brag about abandoning his friends for saying things he doesn’t like.

Imagine being cut out of Don Lemon’s life for disagreeing with him. What a bad deal for his friends, huh? Who wouldn’t leap at the chance to repent and be welcomed back into the warmth of his embrace?

It’s weird that this fellow gets demolished in the ratings by Hannity every single night.

Now, it’s probably unkind to pick on Don Lemon. After all, he’s the guy who asked if that missing Malaysian Airlines plane in 2014 got swallowed up by a black hole. This is the dude who got drunk one New Year’s Eve and got his nipple pierced on live TV. He is not a smart or thoughtful man. He’s the poster child for the Dunning-Kruger effect. But in his arrogance and bumbling ineptitude, he reveals a lot about the liberal hivemind in 2020.

This is exactly the sort of attitude that got Trump elected. People like Don Lemon couldn’t even conceive of the idea that Trump might actually win.* It was simply outside the realm of possibility for them. And if anybody dared to disagree, they were cast aside. Don Lemon didn’t need to deal with them because he knew they were wrong. And for the last four years, he’s been struggling with the fact that they were right. It broke his tiny little mind, and now he’s doing it all over again.

Maybe it’ll work this time. Maybe Biden will win, and the biases and prejudices of Don Lemon et al. will be reinforced. But if Trump manages to pull off another victory, I just don’t know how they’re going to deal with it. If they’re this crazy after four years of Trump, how will these poor dears cope with four more?

Speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who probably wanted Hillary to win: I can’t wait to find out!

*Granted, neither could I. But at least I admitted I was wrong.

