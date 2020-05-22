Biden Tells Radio Host Charlamagne tha God: 'You Ain’t Black'

You might remember radio host Charlamagne tha God (real name: Lenard Larry McKelvey) for telling Elizabeth Warren, to her face, that she’s “kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal.” Warren did not like that one bit. And I’m sure she didn’t like it when Charlamagne subsequently explained what he doesn’t like about her false claims of Native American ancestry, and her subsequent claim that it didn’t matter that she lied: “It’s the dishonesty… People are gonna keep asking her about it until she acknowledges it in a real way.” She never has acknowledged it in a real way, and the Dems cast her aside. Instead, they’ve decided to go with a 77-year-old man who’s been credibly accused of sexual assault and is prone to public outbursts of rage when he’s contradicted.

Charlamagne found out about Joe Biden’s temper this morning on The Breakfast Club. Quint Forgey, Politico:

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday emphatically defended his ties to the African-American community — telling a popular black radio personality that he “ain’t black” if he was still weighing whether to support Biden or President Donald Trump in November’s general election…

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Yes, Joe Biden actually said that out loud into a microphone. Listen for yourself:

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Does Joe know what year it is? Does he know what color he is? Does he have any idea what’s going on around him at any time?

Just try to imagine Donald Trump, or any other Republican, telling a black interviewer that he’s not really black if he doesn’t vote the “right” way. Trump says a lot of stuff I don’t like, but I don’t remember him ever saying anything like that. And if he did, we would know about it, because the press wouldn’t cover for him the way they’ll cover for Biden today.

I wouldn’t presume to tell any voter, of any color, that they’re not really who they are unless they agree with me. Especially not if I want them to vote for me. Human beings are individuals, and their minds are their own. I don’t like it when people say black Democrats are “on the plantation,” but it certainly does seem that way when this mean old man says something so incredibly racist. Biden thinks black people are on his plantation, doing what he tells them to do, or he’d never dream of talking to someone like that.

Nobody owns you. Nobody owns your vote. Democrat, Republican, black, white, whatever. Your mind is your own, and your vote is your own.

If you don’t think so, then let this angry old racist tell you who you are. But if you have any self-respect, let him know what you think about what he just said.

Is Joe Biden your boss? Does he expect you to call him “Massah”? He might want to clear that up.

Update: