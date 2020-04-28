News & Politics

Alyssa Milano Wants You to #BelieveTaraReade, Maybe

By Jim Treacher Apr 28, 2020 10:05 AM EST
Three weeks ago, if you can remember back that far during the Coronapocalypse, I told you about how Alyssa Milano singlehandedly ended the #MeToo movement she helped create. Even if you think that’s an exaggeration, you can’t deny that she dealt her own beloved cause a serious blow with this:

You might be asking: “Why should anybody care what Alyssa Milano thinks about anything? She’s… Alyssa Milano!” And in a perfect world, you’d be right. Nobody would care. But our world is far from perfect. That’s why so many people cared when Milano sat behind Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing/struggle session a mere 18 months ago, glaring at him over her glasses and serving as the personification of the #MeToo movement she claimed to represent.

If you believed Christine Blasey Ford, no matter the evidence or lack thereof, you should believe Tara Reade. Ford couldn’t even tell us where or when her alleged attack was supposed to have happened, and nobody else seems to know either. Whereas Reade can give us a time and a place, and she told other people about it at the time. Including her mom:

The problem is that the Dems are just getting used to the idea of nominating Joe Biden. They’ve just now started wrapping their tiny little heads around it. And once they get an idea into their “minds,” it’s very difficult to dislodge. They’ve built up a very strong resistance to facts and evidence and logic and reason and all that nasty stuff. That’s why journalists and other Democrats have been doing everything possible to deny this is happening to them.

And they do think of it in those terms. This isn’t something that happened to Tara Reade. It’s happening to them.

If you consider the truth to be a nightmare, maybe the problem is you? Maybe you’re the bad guy here?

All of which is to say that I’m not surprised Alyssa Milano’s facade is starting to crack. Even someone that insulated from reality can’t deny it much longer:

“Without being used as fodder.” Yeah, yeah. We see you too, Alyssa Milano.

The truth is the truth, no matter who you think it helps or hurts. That’s why it’s called the truth.

At least she’s dealing with it better than our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press. I can’t even imagine the mental gymnastics it took to come up with this sentence:

Oh, do they? Eschew obfuscation, WaPo.

I don’t claim to know what happened between Joe Biden and Tara Reade over 25 years ago. But if I was expected to take Christine Blasey Ford seriously, I’m taking Reade seriously. Rationalize it away if you like. Bleat “But Trump!” all day long if it makes you feel better. (I don’t like his treatment of women either, which is one of the many reasons I didn’t vote for either of those creeps in 2016.) But this is not going away.

Tara Reade deserves to be heard. If you don’t think so, then you don’t get to scold me to #BelieveWomen anymore. All your caterwauling and blame-shifting won’t change the fact that you’ve betrayed #MeToo.

Christine Blasey Ford’s “Lasting Impact” didn’t last very long, did it? That’s what happens when principles collide with power.

