Pelosi Endorses Scandal-Plagued Biden: He's the 'Voice of Reason' on Coronavirus, a Man of 'Integrity'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) demonstrated the Democrats' hypocrisy on Monday when she endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden, calling the gaffe-prone former veep a "voice of reason" on the coronavirus and referring to the scandal-plagued liar as "the personification of ... integrity."

"As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," she said. Pelosi also praised him for supporting the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and celebrated his "cancer moonshot" (how'd that work out?).

"For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity," she concluded.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.



How do I even begin to debunk such bald-faced lies?

Has Joe Biden been a "voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of" the coronavirus crisis? Not exactly.

Since early into the crisis of the pandemic, Biden has effectively plagiarized President Donald Trump's response and then presented it as his own, while simultaneously attacking Trump's response to the crisis.

Yet Biden has reliably championed Pelosi's own efforts to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to rush liberal wish-list items like Green New Deal standards on climate change and voting "reforms" that would make the system vulnerable to the kinds of fraud that help Democrats.

As Congress worked to pass a bipartisan $2 trillion stimulus package to help Americans struggling during the crisis, Senate Democrats blocked the bill while Pelosi put forward her own alternate measure, jam-packed with liberal wish-list items like requirements that airlines report the carbon emissions of every single flight. Millions lost their jobs as Pelosi pushed her bill — and Biden was cheering her on while she did it.

Echoing Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — who said of coronavirus, "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision" — and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — who said Democrats were stalling extra funds for the Paycheck Protection Act because they feared "giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities that we need" — Biden has called the coronavirus crisis a "wake up call" on climate change" and an "opportunity" for "structural" change on voting and climate change.

Of course, these comments came amidst a never-ending stream of embarrassing gaffes. He called the city of Wuhan in the Province of Hubei "Luhan Province." He has forgotten former President Obama's name. He has slipped into utterly incomprehensible nonsense while discussing the coronavirus.

Far from a "voice of reason" leading America through the crisis, Biden has stumbled his way through plagiarizing Trump while backing Pelosi's obstruction and capitalizing on the crisis to push institutional change.

Some of these actions also undermine Pelosi's claim that the presumptive nominee is a "personification" of "integrity," but the former vice president faces different kinds of scandals as well.

New evidence has surfaced in the case of Tara Reade, the woman who accused Biden of having sexually assaulted her while he was a senator. Reade's claims are already more credible than those of Christine Blasey Ford, whom Democrats championed when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. If Democrats truly "believe all women," they should treat Reade like they treated Blasey Ford.

During the 2020 Democratic debates, Biden bragged about the character assassination campaign against Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, a coordinated smear that changed Supreme Court nomination battles forever. Following Bork's defeat, the Oxford English Dictionary added the verb "to Bork," defined as "to defame or vilify a person systematically."

Meanwhile, the Hunter Biden scandals refuse to go away. Biden's youngest son notoriously served on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma. The then-vice president pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma, raising valid concerns of a corrupt quid-pro-quo. Yet Hunter has also remained on the board of a Chinese company connected to the Chinese Communist Party, even as the coronavirus — which the Chinese Communist Party enabled to spread by lying about it — ravages the world. Oh, and Hunter is at the center of a legal battle regarding the paternity of a child he conceived while cheating on the widow of his dead brother.

No wonder the former veep excluded Hunter from his Christmas card last year and omitted Hunter's children from his list of grandchildren. Or maybe he just forgot...

As PJ Media's Stephen Green has pointed out, Biden also lied for years about the man who got into the tragic car crash that killed Biden's wife and daughter in 1972. Police concluded that Biden's first wife Neilia drove her car into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer driven by Curtis Dunn. The bereaved husband and father has repeatedly accused Dunn of having "drank his lunch" before the accident, while the prosecutor involved insisted that "there is no evidence" supporting this assertion.

Called on this heinous lie, Biden has refused to apologize. As Green wrote, "We can... safely assess the character of the man who would do such a thing -- and then neglect to apologize when called on it -- as thoughtless, cruel, and very, very small."

This is the Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi praises as a "voice of reason" and "the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity." What a crock.

