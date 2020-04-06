Alyssa Milano: 'Believe Women,' But Joe Biden Deserves 'Due Process'

If you don't remember Alyssa Milano as a child actor who became an overgrown-child actor, or as the inspiration for Star-Lord's ship in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, then you might remember her as the still-attractive woman of a certain age who kept scowling while looking over her glasses at Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination hearings. Milano had a front-row seat when a prominent man was being accused of sexual assault with absolutely no evidence, and she made the most of it.

In case you haven't heard, Milano is now a Joe Biden supporter. And if you haven't heard that, it's not for a lack of effort on her part. She really wants you to know. So you might wonder what Milano thinks about the accusations of sexual assault recently made against Biden by one of his former staffers, Tara Reade.

This ought to clear that up:

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

"Due process," huh? "Lack of evidence," is it? We shouldn't "destroy lives" unless "an accusation is credible," eh? Well, that's new! None of that mattered when she had a chance to ruin a Republican.

Alyssa Milano's defense of Biden is exactly what Republicans said about Kavanaugh, the man she helped try to destroy a mere 19 months ago. But that can't be right, can it? She couldn't be that much of a clueless hypocrite, could she? Just look how pretty she is!

Milano is already getting criticism from some unexpected quarters:

Incredible. @Alyssa_Milano says she assumes that mainstream media would cover #TaraReade if her claims were credible 🙄 and that we have to find “balance” in #Metoo and #believewomen. Don’t remember those caveats before 🤔 https://t.co/5MTEx5VyKw — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 6, 2020

To which Milano replied:

Bernie supporter, right? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Ouch. According to Milano, the truth depends on who she wants to win.

And now we've even got a witch battle brewing between Milano and one of her Charmed co-stars:

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

Whatever else you want to say about Rose McGowan, she's not the sort of lady you want to cross. Just ask Harvey Weinstein.

Should it matter what Alyssa Milano thinks about Joe Biden? If I made the rules, no, it wouldn't matter. But I didn't make the rules. Milano's opinion about Brett Kavanaugh was considered important, so her complete hypocrisy about Joe Biden is equally important. And if you cared about one but not the other... why not?

Either #MeToo applies to everybody or it applies to nobody. Alyssa Milano needs to make up her mind.

Or not. Probably not. That isn't really how it works when you're a Democrat.