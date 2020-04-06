send
Election 2020

Alyssa Milano: 'Believe Women,' But Joe Biden Deserves 'Due Process'

By Jim Treacher 2020-04-06T18:49:40
chat comments
Actress Alyssa Milano speaks during a news conference

If you don't remember Alyssa Milano as a child actor who became an overgrown-child actor, or as the inspiration for Star-Lord's ship in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, then you might remember her as the still-attractive woman of a certain age who kept scowling while looking over her glasses at Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination hearings. Milano had a front-row seat when a prominent man was being accused of sexual assault with absolutely no evidence, and she made the most of it.

In case you haven't heard, Milano is now a Joe Biden supporter. And if you haven't heard that, it's not for a lack of effort on her part. She really wants you to know. So you might wonder what Milano thinks about the accusations of sexual assault recently made against Biden by one of his former staffers, Tara Reade.

This ought to clear that up:

"Due process," huh? "Lack of evidence," is it? We shouldn't "destroy lives" unless "an accusation is credible," eh? Well, that's new! None of that mattered when she had a chance to ruin a Republican.

Alyssa Milano's defense of Biden is exactly what Republicans said about Kavanaugh, the man she helped try to destroy a mere 19 months ago. But that can't be right, can it? She couldn't be that much of a clueless hypocrite, could she? Just look how pretty she is!

Milano is already getting criticism from some unexpected quarters:

To which Milano replied:

Ouch. According to Milano, the truth depends on who she wants to win.

And now we've even got a witch battle brewing between Milano and one of her Charmed co-stars:

Whatever else you want to say about Rose McGowan, she's not the sort of lady you want to cross. Just ask Harvey Weinstein.

Should it matter what Alyssa Milano thinks about Joe Biden? If I made the rules, no, it wouldn't matter. But I didn't make the rules. Milano's opinion about Brett Kavanaugh was considered important, so her complete hypocrisy about Joe Biden is equally important. And if you cared about one but not the other... why not?

Either #MeToo applies to everybody or it applies to nobody. Alyssa Milano needs to make up her mind.

Or not. Probably not. That isn't really how it works when you're a Democrat.

