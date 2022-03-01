Determined Ukrainians Fight for Their Freedom. Would Today's Americans Do the Same?

As the hostilities in Ukraine intensified this week, countless reports are now surfacing, among the stories of the Ukrainian military, of ordinary Ukrainians taking up arms to defend their lives, liberty, and fortunes.

As we watch brave and courageous — yet, ordinary — Ukrainian citizens resist the Russian invasion, I can’t help but wonder if ordinary Americans would do the same if the threat came upon our shores. Granted, maybe I’ve lived in the leftist hellscape that is southern California for far too long (I definitely have), but I find it unlikely a majority of my latte-drinking, Prius-driving, firearm-skittish, MSM-watching neighbors would fight for anything other than to be the first to turn in their conservative neighbors like myself.

Would we Americans stand fearlessly, unarmed, in front of tanks and soldiers? I’d like to think so, but I have my doubts. Of course, I still have hope for my fellow citizens out there in Real America and the country as a whole. However, after the appalling way so many people happily gave up their (and our) freedoms for faux safety during the pandemic of a 99.8% survivable virus, my capacity for hope is but a small portion of what it used to be.

My colleague Ivan is a psychotherapist. He wrote: I never thought I'd have to do something like this. We will treat you with hot cocktails. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/DqYON43c7p — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 1, 2022

While my leftist neighbors seek therapy for all kinds of imagined slights (trauma!), Ukrainians are learning how to make Molotov cocktails and use firearms. Would Americans do the same under the same circumstances? Or has the pendulum of rugged individualism swung so far in the direction of compliance and dependency (left) that we would quickly give up?

We can certainly still count on our veterans and the majority of our law enforcement officers to stand up. True immigrants — those who fought to get to America from socialist and communist sh*thole countries, and who know firsthand what’s coming — would be there with the Heartland defenders as well. And while we know the left loves to burn down stores and properties they don’t own, along with police stations and federal buildings, it remains to be seen if would they throw Molotov cocktails for freedom. I know I would and many of my conservative friends would, but we are sorely outnumbered in leftist-run cities like Los Angeles and deep blue states like California; if the pandemic acquiescence taught us anything, it was that.

Civilians in Kyiv cutting up railroad tracks to build anti-tank obstacles that will be placed on the streets of Kyiv tonight. pic.twitter.com/n6JP5UaV7u — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 26, 2022

Nevertheless, with most of the valuable infrastructure and resources lying within the densely populated leftist urban areas of the country, I have little hope that those critical cities would hold for long — if at all — against an all-out assault. It’s difficult to imagine the leftists I know out on the streets, cutting up the tracks of Gavin Newsom’s Bajillion Dollar Train to Nowhere and making anti-tank barriers. It’s unlikely too that leftist beta males know how to weld, let alone deign to get their weekly-manicured hands dirty.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian farmers commandeer as many unoccupied Russian tanks as they can find (something I could absolutely see my midwestern farming family doing). You have to admire their courage and ingenuity.

Even in the darkest hours of our life humour helps to preserve humanity… Putin military campaign almost failed thanks to a secret Ukrainian units, called farmers!While Russian soldiers have been looting local shops, farmers have been stealing they tanks! #ukraine #war #humour pic.twitter.com/ONlFqqNIp2 — Ukraine Realities 🇺🇦 (@Lukas_Dreams) March 1, 2022

There have been several reports of Ukrainians changing or removing street signs all over Ukraine. In order to confuse the Russians, Ukrainians have also removed direction markers and altered digital road signs to read “Go F*ck Yourselves,” among other colorful sentiments. Sometimes it pays to be direct and tell your invaders exactly what you think of them. I could actually see SABO and other guerilla street artists on the right doing this on a massive (and hilarious) scale. Oh, what mischief could be made, but would leftist artists join in or be too truckled by fear and political correctness?

Road signs for occupiers can only be like this.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/0MrDBn2yhs — IT Army of Ukraine (@ITarmyUA) February 28, 2022

Even some Ukrainian officials have stayed to fight. Many, like Ukraine’s President Zelensky, aren’t necessarily soldiers, but they’re willing to give their lives to fight for freedom. Would our American officials be willing to do the same? On the right, we have many veterans and solid constitutionalists who would likely step up. However, the same can’t be said for the left. A considerable number of officials on the left would probably be okay with an invasion of our beautiful country as long as they were still in charge in some fashion, which is truly treacherous to contemplate.

I spent most of the day checking on points of defense in #Kyiv. My resistance team is helping out organize the supplies and patrol the city. The fun part is people did not expect MPs to stay in town, they thought we fled. No, we did not. We are here to fight together. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ryZoufXdIR — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 1, 2022

The ordinary people of Ukraine are inspiring the world, regardless of politics, with their determined fight for freedom. The military on both sides of the conflict is taking notice of the bravery and courage of ordinary and mostly unarmed Ukrainian citizens — something it appears Vladamir Putin didn’t quite account for in his invasion plans. And that’s something for which the Ukrainian soldiers and lovers of freedom everywhere are truly grateful.