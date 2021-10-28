Condoleezza Rice Schools 'The View' Hosts on Critical Race Theory

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice didn’t back down from the yammering leftists on ABC’s ‘The View’ when she wouldn’t go along with host Whoopi Goldberg’s leftist take that critical race theory (CRT) isn’t actually being taught in our schools. They tried their darndest to shut Rice up, but true to form, the leftist harpies only revealed just how little they actually know about the CRT debate.

“The tight governor’s race in blue-leaning Virginia is being seen as a barometer for which way America will swing in 2022 in the midterms,” began Goldberg. “And one of the key issues up for debate is how much of a voice parents should have in their child’s school curriculum, especially when it comes to subjects like sex education and critical race theory. I thought they didn’t teach critical race theory until they went to, like, law school or something?” Sure, Whoopi, we all believe that’s what you think because that’s what your daily leftist briefing told you to say.

Not one to shy away from such an obvious leftist opening ploy, Rice jumped right in, saying, “I sure hope not because I’m not sure seven-year-olds need to learn it.”

“Well, I was a teacher and there is a curriculum that teachers followed and it’s studied by supposed experts,” Joy Behar chimed in. “I have a lot of education credits because you learn how to teach and you learn your subject so you can’t really put that up against a parent who just is annoyed that you’re teaching, you know, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ or whatever the curriculum says. You can’t have the parents interfering to that extent in the curriculum, but it’s nice to hear from them. But if they are adamant and they don’t want you to teach what is going to be taught, period, they’re going to have to homeschool their kids because this is not going to wash.”

“They’re actually homeschooling them in increasing numbers and I think that’s a signal,” said Rice. “First of all, parents ought to be involved in their children’s education. Their children are in school for seven hours; that’s a very formative period and I think parents ought to have a say. We used to have parent-teacher conferences; we used to have PTAs; there are lots of ways for parents to be involved and they should be.”

But Rice wasn’t about to let Goldberg’s CRT comments stand:

But if I could take a moment to talk about the whole issue of critical race theory and what is and is not being taught. I come out of an academic institution and this is something that academics debate: what is the role of race and so forth. Let me be very clear, I grew up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama. I couldn’t go to a movie theater or a restaurant with my parents. I went to segregated schools until we moved to Denver. My parents never thought I was going to grow up in a world without prejudice but they also told me that’s somebody else’s problem, not yours. You’re going to overcome it and you are going to be anything you want to be and that’s the message that I think we ought to be sending the kids. One of the worries that I have about the way that we are talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past— and I don’t think that’s very productive—or black people have to feel disempowered by race. I would like black kids to be completely empowered to know that they are beautiful in their blackness, but in order to do that I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. So somehow this is a conversation that has gone in the wrong direction.

Of course, neither Behar nor Goldberg could hear Rice’s point about CRT being used to degrade both whites and blacks because she was talking about her real lived experience and not dumbed-down leftist political-justice-speak. Even after semi-sane host Sara Haines read off half a dozen examples of how CRT is being implemented in schools across the country, neither Behar nor Goldberg would agree because good teachers are “supposed to say, listen you [white kids] didn’t do any of this but you should know what happened and make sure along with black kids and Native American kids and all the colors that be in school” so it doesn’t happen again.

Thankfully, Rice didn’t buy it. “I have no problem with letting people know what happened,” said Rice. “But let’s remember, history is complex. Human beings aren’t angels now and they weren’t angels in the past, so how we teach about our history is also important.”

Not winning their point, Goldberg tried another leftist tactic: distract with slavery. “But there’s no way to hide the fact that white people owned black people,” Goldberg said, as if anyone had said to hide that fact.

“People are being taught the true history,” stated Rice. “But I just have to say one more thing, it goes back to how we teach the history; we teach the good and we teach the bad history but what we don’t do is make seven- and ten-year-olds feel that they are somehow bad people because of the color of their skin. We’ve been through that and we don’t need to do that again.” Right on, Condoleezza Rice, right on.

If you can stand listening to the harpies, here’s the entire interview that ends with Behar going off the rails by somehow equating teaching slavery with teaching the Holocaust:

The whole interview was really a demonstration of who the left is and why they’re not capable of honest debate nor seeing anything outside of The Narrative.