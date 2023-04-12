School Administrator Who Dissed Conservatives, Catholics and Those Over 30 Resigns

The assistant principal who made national news for saying the quiet part out loud — that conservatives, Catholics, and people over 30 were being blackballed from teaching jobs — is finally leaving his job on June 30th. Project Veritas seemed to have nailed Cos Cob, Conn., Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland dead to rights in an explosive undercover video in 2022. In classic woke public school fashion, he was bragging to a young woman how, like a trained truffle hunting hog, he could sniff out these undesirable conservatives and Catholics and destroy any future they had as teachers.

It seemed the classic academic Venn diagram where political bias, anti-Catholic bigotry, and ageism converge. But please notice Boland is voluntarily resigning. He is not being fired. Any pension rights he may have had are intact.

After almost a year of investigation by the school system, town government, the state attorney general’s office, the state Education Department, and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, they could do nothing. He was still on paid leave, complete with health benefits. His state pension clock was clicking away nicely.

That’s a punishment? You get to spend a year at home fixing up the place, engaging in your hobbies, or otherwise sitting on your brains. And the taxpayers have the privilege of paying — wait for it — $156,253 in salary plus between $10,000 and $20,000 in health benefits. They also got to fund your pension contributions. Nice non-work if you can get it.

And what of the people who may have been denied employment because they were over 30, conservative, or Catholic? Are they getting a salary, are they getting benefits, are they getting their pension funded? Where is justice for them? Right now, it is nowhere to be seen. If you are not part of the government mafia complex, consider yourself lucky if the state doesn’t take legal action against you for not quietly being the dirt under the wheels of this kind of “progress.”

But if you are a bigot and a buffoon and you are a member in good standing of the woke academic hit squad, don’t expect any Alvin Bragg or Letitia James to come knocking at your door to summon you to court. In fact, when this news first broke last year, the Connecticut State Attorney General’s office said it was looking into prosecuting Project Veritas! Anyone who dares to embarrass the government and expose the use of public education as a political tool to advance the woke agenda clearly needs to be taught a lesson quickly. Make them afraid to speak the truth about what is going on. Shame them!

Boland admitted his goal was to indoctrinate students as liberals so they would vote Democrat when they grew up. He said, “They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm — and this is how we handle things; it’s subtle…That’s how you get away with it.”

“But if they’re Catholic — conservative…You don’t hire them,” he said. What could be wrong with that? Of course, school superintendents argue that it is too costly to fire an educator even after this. It seems school teachers and administrators are just too big to fail. They are too big ever to be fired without racking up huge bills.

If that is true — and this is a textbook example — it is time to end the public school monopoly. Too often, funding public schools means funding a political movement. Funding public schools means funding indoctrination into the woke religion. Funding public schools means any values espoused by those currently over 30 can be freely trashed, mocked, and ridiculed.

It is time to let the woke pay for their own woke crusade. School choice is not enough. Public education dollars should follow the students. Attempts to set up rival charter schools still put education under the thumb of the government mafia complex. It leaves underhanded bigots and leftists unmolested in their crusade. In their government positions, they can put up costly bureaucratic barriers and quotas to undermine the success and even the existence of any institution that competes with them for taxpayer dollars.

It is in the academic bureaucrats’ vested interest to destroy school choice and protect even the worst of teachers. It is time to take that power out of their hands. Give it to the parents. Money talks. True reform begins when parents decide who gets to spend their taxpayer dollars on their child’s education. Instead of lording their values over parents, public schools would have to serve the parents or go out of business. Even Jeremy Boland, who clearly spelled out his illegitimate agenda, could not be removed from his job with expeditious justice. This only shows that half-measures will not deter the Left. Things will improve only when mama bears and papa bears directly decide who gets paid to teach their children.