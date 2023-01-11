BREAKING: Damar Hamlin Heads Home From the Hospital

After nine days in two different hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged and sent home. The team tweeted:

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin had stayed since last Monday night, transferred him to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute two days ago, and that hospital discharged him late Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

“The team at the hospital in Buffalo was tasked with ‘identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge, and rehabilitation,’ according to a release from Kaleida Health, which oversees the hospital,” reports ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Hamlin’s parents and 7-year-old brother joined him at the hospital in Buffalo on Tuesday. It was the first time his brother had been able to see him because Hamlin was in the ICU in Cincinnati.

After his collapse during a Monday Night Football game last week, Hamlin’s story has captured the attention of the country. His fundraiser for a toy drive raised $8.6 million, and his plight has led to a greater emphasis on prayer from sports media and fans.

We’ll keep you posted on Hamlin’s continued recovery.