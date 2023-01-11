News & Politics

BREAKING: Damar Hamlin Heads Home From the Hospital

By Chris Queen 12:21 PM on January 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

After nine days in two different hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged and sent home. The team tweeted:

University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin had stayed since last Monday night, transferred him to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute two days ago, and that hospital discharged him late Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

“The team at the hospital in Buffalo was tasked with ‘identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge, and rehabilitation,’ according to a release from Kaleida Health, which oversees the hospital,” reports ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

For our VIPs: Why Did Damar Hamlin Collapse? It’s Okay to Question the Narrative

Hamlin’s parents and 7-year-old brother joined him at the hospital in Buffalo on Tuesday. It was the first time his brother had been able to see him because Hamlin was in the ICU in Cincinnati.

After his collapse during a Monday Night Football game last week, Hamlin’s story has captured the attention of the country. His fundraiser for a toy drive raised $8.6 million, and his plight has led to a greater emphasis on prayer from sports media and fans.

We’ll keep you posted on Hamlin’s continued recovery.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen.

A lifelong Georgia resident and an alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Tags: CULTURE NFL SPORTS
Trending
Editor's Choice