Will She or Won't She? Kamala Harris Won't Say Whether She's Campaigning for Raphael Warnock

For the second time in as many election cycles, all eyes are on Georgia for a Senate runoff. Both Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his GOP opponent Herschel Walker have brought out the big guns throughout the campaign.

But there’s one Democrat leading light who hasn’t committed to coming to the Peach State to campaign for Warnock: Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News reports that a reporter asked Harris about her plans to come to Georgia to join in the effort to re-elect Warnock.

“I haven’t made any decision yet,” she replied. “I’m basically still trying to figure out what I’m doing tomorrow.”

It’s tempting to wonder whether Harris is waiting for orders from the same vague “they” who tell Joe Biden when not to answer questions or which reporters to call on — or if her team is so incompetent it can’t figure out her schedule.

But it’s also easy to guess the real reason: the Warnock campaign would rather Harris stay away.

“Harris and Biden maintained a relatively low profile ahead of what is widely considered a successful midterm effort for Democrats,” reports Fox News. “It is not clear whether either will travel to the Peach State before the runoff, which is set for Dec. 6.”

For what it’s worth, Donald Trump hasn’t campaigned for Walker either, and Google leads us to believe that Georgia Republicans don’t want him to, either.

Both campaigns are relying on different heavy hitters to speak at campaign events. Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have come to Georgia to campaign for Walker, and Gov. Brian Kemp has lent his popularity within the state and his formidable political machine to the football star’s campaign efforts as well.

>@GovKemp takes the stage outside a massive gun store in suburban Atlanta for his first public rally for Herschel Walker. “We cannot rest on our laurels here, everyone. We have got more wood to chop.” #gapol #gasen https://t.co/7MfjMLidDN pic.twitter.com/TNsRWkWvU4 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 19, 2022

Warnock has received helping hands from Barack Obama and, ummm, Dave Matthews.

The faded college-rock stalwart’s appearance stumping for Warnock led to some mocking from Republicans.

There’s ants marching in the filth of Columbia Tower but ok https://t.co/Q7PGTcZwn7 — Will Kiley (@WillKiley) November 20, 2022

Also not a lot of “Space Between” Warnock and Biden. They agree 96% of the time. https://t.co/HIKP8oS3Ph — Erik Iverson (@erikjiverson) November 20, 2022

“’Haven’t Georgia voters suffered enough?’ asked Chris Hartline of the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Another former power player that Democrats aren’t likely to see throughout this runoff campaign is Stacey Abrams. The two-time loser’s name isn’t even on the lips of some Peach State Democrats.

The party recently held a pro-Warnock rally looking to attract voters who chose Kemp for governor but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Walker for Senate.

“Our governor and Sen. Warnock are good men who I can trust to represent GA and lead our state well. But I can’t say the same about Herschel Walker,” one speaker said.

As the AJC reports, “Garrison Douglas of the Republican National Committee said it was ‘surreal that the Democratic Party is so ready to run away from the disaster that was Stacey Abrams’ that they held a news conference to amplify Kemp supporters.”

Will more heavy hitters join in the chorus for Warnock and Walker? We’ll just have to see.

