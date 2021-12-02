Biden Administration to Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

A federal court has ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols policy, more colloquially known as “Remain in Mexico.” The Trump-era protocol requires asylum seekers to stay on the Mexican side of the border while their claims are processed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced:

The U.S. Government will work closely with the Government of Mexico to ensure that there are safe and secure shelters available for those enrolled in MPP; that individuals returned under MPP have secure transportation to and from U.S. ports of entry; and that MPP enrollees are able to seek work permits, healthcare, and other services in Mexico.

Naturally, DHS is reestablishing the Trump policy kicking and screaming and went out of its way to make sure everybody knows it.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly stated that MPP has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration.

Jen Psaki also told reporters on Thursday that the administration was none too happy but would comply.

“Our view of the program has not changed,” Psaki stated. “We are working to implement under the court order.

Twitter — of all news outlets — published a quick summary of the program:

More about the program: – It is set to begin next week in San Diego and the Texas cities of Laredo, Brownsville and El Paso, The Guardian reports – Despite criticism from Biden and administration officials, the program will restart due to a Supreme Court ruling in August – Mexico has its own demands for the humanitarian rights of the asylum seekers, including that claims will be processed within 180 days

Naturally, the left is apoplectic.

“The Biden administration has broken its promise to restore access to a humane asylum system at the border. There is no humane way to implement the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols.” Read our full statement here. ⬇️ https://t.co/IdNzA0UP4Q — American Immigration Council (@immcouncil) December 2, 2021

This is a developing situation, and we may have more details to report about it in the near future.