California School Board President Curses Parent on Hot Mic

One California school board member recently showed just how much contempt left-leaning school officials have for concerned parents.

At a meeting of the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education, mom Lauren Roupoli spoke out about her concerns with the state’s mask mandate for schools. Fox News reports that Roupoli’s speech drew support from the crowd in attendance:

In her fiery speech, she accused one board member of criticizing parents for voicing their legitimate concerns. She drew applause when she said, “We are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates.”

During the applause, board president Marlys Davidson made her displeasure known over a mic she didn’t realize was hot when she replied, “F— you.”

Hear it below (obviously NSFW):

Los Alamitos (CA) School Board President, Marlys Davidson, didn’t realize her mic was still on and said “F*** You” to a parent sharing their concerns about vaccine and mask mandates. @dbongino @seanhannity @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/BFJnFZ5tvh — Rachel Sandoval (@thesoapypea) October 27, 2021

Davidson issued an apology according to KTLA, stating that “when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect.” Too late for that, I’d say.

Needless to say, Roupoli has called for Davidson’s resignation.

Davidson’s accidentally candid moment is indicative of two problems. The first issue is what seems like an increasing failure of public officials to mute mics and turn off cameras.

But the second problem is more pernicious: Left-wing educators hold parents in abject contempt just because — Heaven forbid — they want a say in their children’s education.

The increasing invasion of wokeness into school systems across the country — via Critical Race Theory, the transgender agenda, and other policies — genuinely bothers parents who care about their kids’ education.

Mask mandates, ineffective virtual school days, and other pandemic policies harm the emotional and cognitive development of children at every level, and moms and dads don’t like it.

For its part, the left doesn’t see that they or their ideas are the problem. Parents have become the real enemy.

Biden’s attack dog, Attorney General Merrick Garland, issued a memo unleashing federal power to combat parents who are worried about their children’s education. Barack Obama, the most condescending human being in history, recently dismissed educational concerns at “fake outrage.”

Yet the concerns remain. And school board members don’t simply respond with “trust us” or a merely dismissive, “thank you — next.” No, Merys Davidson sums up their reply: “F— You.”

That’s what the left thinks of you these days, parents. And that should frustrate you even more.