ICE Catches Illegal Accused of Beheading Victim

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just caught an illegal accused of decapitating a woman.

The Mexican illegal alien, 52-year-old Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, was arrested in Chicago on Saturday, Breitbart reported. No doubt Democrats will find a way to bewail Mendoza-Gonzalez as an Illinois father or a Chicago neighbor, cruelly kidnapped by the eeevil ICE Gestapo.

Breitbart explained that the accused illegal alien murderer was previously arrested but a woke judge freed him. Because obviously we want crazed murderers who enjoy chopping off victims’ heads roaming our streets. Democrats are actively encouraging violent crime against American citizens.

Breitbart explained further:

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the suspect had been arrested in April and charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse, an obstruction of justice, but his time in custody did not last very long because Lake County Judge Randie Bruno decided to cut him loose.

When authorities discovered 37-year-old Megan Bos’s body crammed in a container in Mendoza-Gonzalez’s yard with bleach, the body was missing its head. And yet Judge Bruno released this sick criminal.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman nailed the issue in his statement: “It is absolutely repulsive this monster walked free on Illinois’ streets after allegedly committing such a heinous crime. Megan Bos and her family will have justice.”

Mendoza-Gonzalez pleaded not guilty before his release. The victim’s family begged for changes to the Illinois SAFE-T Act to bring the accused murderer to justice.

Bos’s father said, “This guy belongs in jail. Who does this? Who isn’t held accountable for their actions? For hiding a body for 51 days in a dumpster?”

Mendoza-Gonzalez said Bos was with him to do drugs and overdosed (which somehow resulted in her losing her head and being stuffed in a container with bleach?). Bos’s mother challenged that assertion. “We don’t know if any of that is true. And he’s not being held before we find out if he had a hand in what happened to my daughter,” she said.

Sadly, leftists continue to support illegal alien criminals and to attack ICE. Thirteen rioters, including two journalists, were just arrested for obstructing traffic and committing various crimes in protest of federal authorities arresting a Muslim imam with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood terror group.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that “anarchists and rioters” in Portland were doxxing ICE officers. Assaults on ICE in the U.S. have gone up 700% since the same time last year. One such doxxing website is ICESpy, which remains active and allows people to upload photos and see if they match ICE agent profiles on LinkedIn.

Thank goodness we now have a DHS committed to bringing illegal alien criminals to justice instead of the Biden administration leaders bent on welcoming in as many violent and dangerous foreigners as possible.

