Exclusive: Climate Expert Calls ‘Three Strikes’ Against Climate Alarmism

Facts and data show “three strikes and climate alarmism should be out,” climate truth-teller Steve Milloy told PJ Media. “But it’s still at bat and swinging,” propped up by the “fake news media.”

Junk Science’s Milloy explained the three biggest truths undermining the mainstream narrative in exclusive comments to PJ Media. “We are 35 years into climate alarmism, and we’ve had no global warming since 2015 despite 450 billion tons of emissions; no type of natural disaster correlates with emissions or warming; and no apocalyptic climate prediction has ever come true,” Milloy stated.

It’s time to admit the fraud. “That’s three strikes and climate alarmism should be out. But it’s still at bat and swinging because the fake news media shares its leftist agenda and will not call it out,” Milloy added. After all, governments can use climate change as a convenient excuse for increasing their power and control.

Milloy’s comments followed the publication of a new report. The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), The Heartland Institute, the Energy & Environmental (E&E) Legal Institute, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, the International Climate Science Coalition, and Truth in Energy and Climate issued their “Climate Fact Check: September 2023 Edition.” Milloy posted the report at ClimateRealism.com.

The first myth the groups attacked was the media apocalypse prophesying on “global warming.” They looked at data to determine if September really did have record heat.

Based on NASA satellite data, September 2023 had the highest temperature anomaly (i.e., difference from average) on record. It was 0.9C warmer than the 1991-2020 average. In contrast, the Temperature.global compilation of actual temperature measurements from surface stations has September only slightly warmer than the average monthly temperature of the past 8 years and 9 months, and far from the warmest month since January 2015.

Which data is more accurate and reliable? “NASA admits the surface stations are. There has still been no global warming since January 2015,” the report insisted. It also stated that “average global temperature” is “not an actual physical metric,” but merely a “flawed notion” used to fuel climate alarmism.

The report went on to analyze and fact-check multiple media claims about the past month’s weather. Did the huge downpour in New York City actually break records, and was it due to climate change? No, the groups said, citing the New York Times’s own records to disprove the claims. Is rainfall across the country becoming “more fearsome” due to global warming, as The New York Times asserted? The problem with that claim is that warmer air doesn’t cause “more intense rainfall,” the groups explained. Are Alpine glaciers melting at a concerning rate? Perhaps, but it’s not because of man-made “emissions;” the report noted that the Alps were free of ice thousands of years ago, and the current receding has been ongoing for years, prior to modern industrial society.

The report further fact-checked claims around hurricanes, Antarctic ice, emissions and the “hottest summer” propaganda, Norwegian glaciers, and allegedly human-driven global warming. It ends by providing context to an analysis supposedly proving man-driven global warming. If you add in the warming caused by “the series of El Niños,” it’s highly questionable that fossil fuels have warmed Earth “to any discernible extent at all.” In fact, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data showed earlier this year that there hadn’t been global warming for eight years.

The “climate crisis” is an unscientific political crock.