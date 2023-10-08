Israel-Hating UN Fakes Concern for Hamas-Inflicted Bloodbath

The United Nations (UN), which continually vilifies Israel and promotes the lies of Palestinian terrorists, had the hutzpah to pretend concern over the horrific and bloody Hamas onslaught that has left hundreds of Israelis dead and more than 1,500 injured.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose favorite pastime is being a slimy sycophant for tyrannical regimes, issued a short statement of hollow empathy — or rather, his spokesman did. Mind you, when a Jewish Israeli official visited Jewish holy sites in the capital of the Jewish nation of Israel (Jerusalem), the UN carried on as if it were practically the crime of the century. But when an Islamic terrorist army launched a full-on war against Israel, murdering, abusing, bombing, kidnapping, and committing unspeakable atrocities on an unknown number of civilians, the UN issued a brief paragraph that ended with an apparent recommendation to Israel not to retaliate against the army invading them.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this morning’s attack by Hamas against Israeli towns,” Guterres asserted. “I urge all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration.”

The full meaningless statement from Guterres’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric is below:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms this morning’s attack by Hamas against Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip and central Israel, including the firing of thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centers. The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds. The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes. The Secretary-General is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint. Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and calls for the immediate release of all abducted persons. The Secretary-General urges all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration. He stresses that violence cannot provide a solution to the conflict, and that only through negotiation leading to a two-state solution can peace be achieved.

By the way, the Palestinians have repeatedly refused a two-state solution over many decades of offers. Why? They don’t want their own state; they want to wipe Israel off the map. That’s why they always portray “Palestine” as the entirety of Israel. I personally saw such representations many times while in Israel recently. PJ Media’s Robert Spencer wrote an excellent explanation of the situation on Saturday.

So Guterres’s blathering about “peace” and a “two-state solution” has nothing to do with what Hamas and its fellow terrorist groups — not to mention the Palestinian Authority — are willing to accept. You cannot “negotiate” with terrorists who find it fun to film themselves chopping up your kids as part of a “holy war” against you.

The UN has helped fuel the violence between Palestinian militants and Israel. In fact, last year, the UN falsely and outrageously labeled Israel an “apartheid” state. In fact, as the Hamas assault was occurring on Israel, the UN tweeted about “Occupied Palestinian Territory“ (a Palestinian propaganda term for Israeli land they wrongly claim)! The UN further provides a regular platform for Palestinians to peddle their lies and propaganda against Israel, even though the Palestinian Authority financially incentivizes terrorism through its “Pay-for-Slay” program. Not only that, the Palestinian leaders use their own people as human shields, run annual summer camps to train children as jihadis, and commit thousands of terrorist attacks on Israel every year (over 5,300 in 2022). Yet Guterres—or rather his spokesman—dares to pretend shock and concern when the very terrorists he promotes commit terrorism on a massive scale.

Go to h*ll, Guterres. That’s where you crawled from in the first place, anyway. You have the blood of hundreds of innocent Israelis on your hands.