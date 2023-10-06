Report: Air Force Says Sexual Assaulter Characteristics Include ‘Adherence to Traditional Gender Norms’

Off we go again into the wild realm of woke insanity. A training slide for the Air Force and Space Force reportedly claimed that “adherence to traditional gender norms” is a characteristic of potential sexual assault perpetrators.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 6: “SCOOP: This is from the Air Force and Space Force training for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response. They claim that one of the characteristics of a perpetrator of sexual assault, is ‘adherence to traditional gender norms.’”

SCOOP: This is from the Air Force and Space Force training for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response. They claim that one of the characteristics of a perpetrator of sexual assault, is “adherence to traditional gender norms.” pic.twitter.com/tGjrakFCTd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

The other listed “perpetrator characteristics” were “friend of acquaintance of victim,” “peer or slightly higher rank,” and “hyper-masculine attitudes.” While “hyper-masculine attitudes” could refer to some sexual assaulters’ warped theory that using and abusing women demonstrates their strength and male superiority, in the context of the “gender norms” nonsense, the Air Force and Space Force might simply be worried about men who like guns and dislike cross-dressing. You know, the men we want in the military. One wonders.

I personally can’t help but find ironic the slide listed “female” under “risk factors for victimization.” In a world without “traditional gender norms,” which really means a world that denies the reality of biological sex, what does “female” mean? What is a woman? Who is to say?

And suppose a male sexual assaulter suddenly claimed to be a woman who identified “her” sexual orientation with whatever criminal sexual activity “she” had performed? What then? After all, the Loudoun County School District covered up rape by a “gender-fluid” boy against female victims. There have been multiple efforts across the country, even at a government level, to normalize and legitimize pedophilia. At what point do sexual assault perpetrators just claim a new sexual orientation in the LGBTQ alphabet soup and get off scot-free?

Advertisement

Related: Fighting Woke

Unfortunately, radical LGBTQ ideology has permeated and poisoned the whole U.S. military thanks to woke leadership. For instance, I covered a story in April where a medical practitioner was caught on video during a Navy-sponsored presentation in Bahrain saying that it’s U.S. military policy to ask children sexually explicit questions, including about “gender” orientation, without parental knowledge or permission. The Navy also previously featured a drag queen, allegedly in hopes of increasing recruitment. Last year, the Air Force reportedly hosted a “kid-friendly” diversity, equity, and inclusion summer festival, including a performance by “Harpy Daniels – The Navy Drag Queen” (the same who was supposed to help recruitment this year). No wonder recruitment numbers are abysmal.

We cannot win wars with a military run by these woke sexual perverts.