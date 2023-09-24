Border Bypass: Biden Admin Lets 221K+ Migrants Fly Directly Into U.S.

The America-Last Biden administration is reportedly allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to request flights over the southern border and directly into the United States.

The Biden administration has been trying to hide the true scope of the illegal alien invasion of our country through the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) One program. As I previously explained, hundreds of thousands of migrants every year can apply for a pseudo-legitimization through the CBP One app, meaning that the Biden administration was claiming a reduction in illegal crossings by the simple expedient of labeling many thousands of barely-vetted illegals legitimate. But that’s not the only disturbing aspect of the CBP One program. Apparently, illegals are taking airline trips from other countries straight into the U.S.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) obtained new information through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. While the data is still incomplete and partially redacted, it revealed “221,456 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans [approved] for ‘travel mode: air’ into still-unspecified interior U.S. ports,” CIS reported Thursday.

It is key to note that these illegal aliens are “inadmissible.” That ought to mean they aren’t allowed into the country. CIS reports:

A little-known part of the Biden administration’s CBP One parole program permits inadmissible aliens to make an appointment to fly directly to airports in the interior of the United States, bypassing the border altogether… But one of the least noticed, mysterious, and potentially the most controversial of the new rechanneling programs that use the CBP One app allows migrants to take commercial passenger flights from foreign countries straight to their American cities of choice, flying right over the border — and even over Mexico. For this measure, Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Colombians — while they are still in countries south of Mexico — request “advance travel authorizations” through the same CBP One mobile app and take commercial flights (“at their own expense”) directly into U.S. airports, where U.S. Customs officers parole them into the nation, sight unseen, and in numbers publicly unknown.

The number of Hondurans, Colombians, El Salvadorans, Ukrainians, and Guatemalans coming in through the program remains unclear. The government redacted some of the data that CIS is attempting to obtain.

I have highlighted that CBP data records 10,810 migrant criminals arrested just in this Fiscal Year. Not only that, but CBP flagged 74,904 illegal migrants across the United States for being potential national security risks (i.e. potential terrorists or those with terrorist ties) between October 2022 and August 2023. In other words, the illegal migrant invasion that CBP One facilitates includes tens of thousands of criminals. And CBP One doesn’t exactly do a thorough vetting process on those it brings in.

The Biden administration certainly has a lot to answer for to the American people.