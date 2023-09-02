RFK Jr. Calls Biden’s Border a ‘Humanitarian Crisis’

The Biden border crisis is so awful that Joe’s Democrat presidential primary challenger Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is bashing it as a “humanitarian crisis.”

There are many reasons for conservatives to disagree with RFK Jr. There was his back-stabbing of anti-child grooming group Moms of Liberty in a cave to the LGBTQ woke mob, his suggestion of government-owned social media as a censorship “solution,” and his idolizing of the immensely corrupt late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.). But when it comes to illegal immigration, common-sense Americans can approve of Kennedy’s vow to secure the southern U.S. border.

“President Biden justified his open borders policy as a humanitarian response to the appalling media revelations that the Trump-era Border Patrol had 2,600 ‘children in cages,’” Kennedy posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 31. “Today there are 12,000 children in cages + 85,000 children have disappeared.”

In fact, the viral images of “kids in cages” were from the Obama (not Trump) administration, Trump fought human trafficking, the number of child sex trafficking victims rescued annually more than doubled between 2016 and 2020, and Trump’s border policies significantly reduced the flow of illegal immigration (not to mention increased arrests of human traffickers), so Kennedy’s comment about the Trump-era Border Patrol isn’t fair. But his point about Biden is spot on, especially in light of recent revelations that the Biden administration’s policies fuel illegal child labor in the U.S.

Back in July, Joe Sweeney, founder of The Asservo Project, which fights child trafficking and exploitation, explained in exclusive comments to PJ Media, “The United States is the biggest consumer — and producer, at times — of child pornography in the world.” He also highlighted the 85,000 missing children, noting that the border crisis is one factor in the increasing exploitation of children.

Kennedy continued on X, “President Biden’s directives have multiplied the humanitarian crisis exponentially. They are the opposite of humanitarian. Let’s have a compassionate, common-sense policy that puts children first and serves America’s national interests.” He also shared an official statement of his from earlier in August after his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona:

I witnessed this dystopian nightmare of this uncontrolled flow of desperate humanity crossing the border and converging here because of misbegotten policies by high leadership of the United States. I’ve come to understand that the open border policy is just a way of funding a multi-billion dollar drug and human trafficking operation for the Mexican drug cartels. When I’m president, I will secure the border, which will end the cartels’ drug-trafficking economy, and I will build wide doors for those who wish to enter legally so that the United States can continue to be a beacon to the world.

An estimated 7,000 illegal migrants are pouring into the U.S. every single day under Biden, and tens of thousands of criminals and potential terrorists are mixed into that flood of illegal aliens. The border crisis in turn facilitates illegal trafficking of deadly drugs. As Kennedy said, the U.S. border has truly become the scene of a “humanitarian crisis.”