Elon Musk Panders to Genocidal CCP as His Chinese Investment Expands

The same week his Twitter censored The Daily Wire’s What Is a Woman?, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk went to China to schmooze the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This comes as Musk is set to build a new Megapack factory in China. Because Musk loves free speech, except when it interferes with his profits.

Musk met Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, his first China trip in about three years, CCP propaganda outlet Global Times announced proudly, citing a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement. Qin emphasized the CCP’s support of international businesses in China and called for a “healthy, stable and constructive China-U.S. relationship.” Considering that the CCP consistently undermines America and infiltrates U.S. institutions, this is meaningless wordplay. Musk seems to be taken in, though.

Global Times:

[Qin] also used Tesla cars as a metaphor to describe the relations between Beijing and Washington, saying that the two countries should sometimes “hit the brake” to avoid “dangerous driving” and should push win-win cooperation. Musk also said that Tesla objects to decoupling, and is willing to continue expanding its business in China and share the country’s development opportunities. “Chinese people are diligent and wise, and it’s natural that China can make such development achievements,” he said.

Musk tweeted a picture of himself with Chinese employees on June 1 along with the comment, “Congratulations to Giga Shanghai & Tesla China SDS teams for their excellent work overcoming many obstacles over many years!!” A few days ago, he replied to a tweet about China’s plans to make it to the moon, “The China space program is far more advanced than most people realize.” Shanghai Tesla workers were reportedly being forced to work in very inhumane conditions during China’s insane zero-COVID lockdowns in early 2022.

I have noted before that not only does the CCP enforce “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the CCP military, but foreign companies operating in China must host CCP cells. The Company Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was originally adopted in 1993, meaning that foreign companies operating in China have been hosting CCP cells for 30 years now. The Company Law, in its 2018 iteration, states:

Article 19 The Chinese Communist Party may, according to the Constitution of the Chinese Communist Party, establish its branches in companies to carry out activities of the Chinese Communist Party. The company shall provide necessary conditions to facilitate the activities of the Party.

So U.S. companies operating in China are required to “facilitate the activities of” the CCP. That includes Musk’s operations. How can it possibly be justifiable for a man who touted his dedication to free speech and “love” for humanity to facilitate the activities of a government (CCP) that runs the world’s worst censorship and surveillance state, not to mention its 500 million+ murder victims and concentration camps?

Musk previously endorsed the CCP’s unjust claims on Taiwan. He also wrote an article last August for China Cyberspace, “a monthly magazine run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central agency for internet control and regulation,” according to a translation of the article on Beijing Channel and The Post Millennial. In the article, Musk tried to encourage CCP interest in his microchip, artificial intelligence, and space travel projects. Furthermore, Musk just hired Linda Yaccarino, a pro-China World Economic Forum hack, to be Twitter’s new CEO.

As long as Musk continues to praise and pander to America’s enemy the CCP, facilitating its activities, he is an enemy of freedom.