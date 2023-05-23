‘Disruptive Event’ Coming? Senators Issued Satellite Phones

Do our benevolent oligarchs know something we don’t know? Over fifty U.S. senators have reportedly been issued satellite phones just in case a “man-made” or natural disaster or “disruptive event” occurs and takes out part of the power grid. Purely precautionary and in no way ominous, I’m sure.

CBS News reported May 21 that over fifty senators now have satellite phones and the satellite airtime will be covered with federal funding (i.e. your tax dollars). A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) advisory explained, “Satellite mobile phones are handsets that use satellites to communicate with landline, cellular, or other satellite phones…Satellite mobile phones have been increasingly used by responders as a backup to land-based communications systems during natural disasters or man-made events.” So if these phones are frequently used in case of disasters, why would senators suddenly be needing them?

CBS claimed there are “growing concerns of security risks to members of Congress” following Jan. 6, 2021, (where many protestors were peaceful and non-threatening). But we know such alleged risks are often exaggerated by the media (at least when it comes to Democrats), Jan. 6 being a perfect example. Perhaps there’s a warning the American people should be getting right about now?

Related: Hillary Gives Us Another Hint That Her Pointy Black Hat Is In the Ring for 2024

A less sinister interpretation could be that states with increasing dependence on “green” energy — which is toxic, inefficient, and unprofitable — are already having rolling blackouts and trouble with their grids (weather can also impact grids). Cell phones do, at least to some extent, depend on power grids. California and Texas are two states with blackout troubles. As the Biden administration pushes “green” energy and environmentalism, elites might be planning to exempt themselves from power grid issues the rest of us will have to deal with.

With China and Russia becoming more aggressive, however, speculations are inevitable. Let’s hope senators are just acquiring new convenient gadgets or being melodramatic about supposed “risks” to their safety, rather than preparing for a huge disaster. CBS:

Amid growing concerns of security risks to members of Congress, more than 50 senators have been issued satellite phones for emergency communication, people familiar with the measures told CBS News. The devices are part of a series of new security measures being offered to senators by the Senate Sergeant at Arms, who took over shortly after the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The satellite phone technology has been offered to all 100 senators. CBS News has learned at least 50 have accepted the phones, which Senate administrative staff recommend senators keep in close proximity during their travels. In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee last month, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson said satellite communication is being deployed “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event.”

Gibson further claimed the phones are a security backstop just in case there’s an emergency that “takes out communications” in parts of the U.S. Disruptive event? Emergency? Just what exactly is the Senate expecting to happen?