Hillary Gives Us Another Hint That Her Pointy Black Hat Is In the Ring for 2024

Hillary Clinton has said that she is not going to be a candidate for president in 2024, but with Hillary Clinton, you never know. She has been dropping hints along the way that she has the perfect person in mind to step in and be the Democrats’ 2024 nominee if Old Joe’s incoherence and Kamala Harris’ incapacity become too obvious: a certain former First Lady, secretary of state, senator, and twice-failed presidential candidate. Hey, the third time could be a charm.

Hillary gave us her latest hint that she may end up throwing her broomstick into the ring when she appeared at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington. Clinton insisted that Old Joe had amassed a “good record” while pretending to be president of the United States. And if you like open borders, the mass entry of unvetted migrants, cities beset by skyrocketing crime rates, rising inflation, prohibitive gas prices, and the endless exacerbation of racial tensions, then yeah, Biden has been doing great.

Hillary wants us to think he has. She stated, “And I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run. He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done.” Yes. Few people three years ago would have predicted that Biden and his handlers could have done this much damage in so short a time.

She continued, “He doesn’t get the credit yet that he deserves for what is happening out in the country.” That’s true also: people don’t realize how much of the deterioration and growing chaos that they see all around them is the direct result of choices Old Joe and his handlers have made.

But Hillary, as disingenuous as any Democrat, touted Biden’s supposed accomplishments “in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future, with chips and other stuff.” What? Chips? Did Hunter become a Board member of Frito-Lay or something? “So I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election, because I think he – I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.” She hopes he stays focused, because she knows that we know that he has a tendency not to do so.

And that was about all that the winsome Hillary had to say that was positive about Old Joe. The 2024 hint came when Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked her a ridiculous question about Biden’s latest failed effort to walk down a flight of stairs. “Every time that happens,” Luce said, “your heart is in your mouth, because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?” Come on, man! Did Luce really think that anyone on the entire planet, outside of Jill and Hunter Biden, is actually emotionally invested in Old Joe’s ability to perform the duties that most people are aware he doesn’t perform anyway?

Hillary herself noted the absurdity of the question as she answered, “Well, I mean, it’s a concern for anyone. And we’ve had presidents who’ve fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations. But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it.”

Indeed they do, and this is not the first time that Hillary has raised the issue of Biden’s age. Sky News reported in mid-April that “she dismissed suggestions Mr Biden, who is 80 years old, would be too old to be president. ‘I feel like I could do the job. I’m in my mid-70s,’ she added.” This was a bizarre and telling non-sequitur, as no one was wondering if Hillary was able to do the job, and Biden’s cognitive abilities have no necessary relation to Hillary’s. She was all but stating outright that if the Democrats’ decided Old Joe was not up to the job and needed to be replaced, she was standing by, tanned, rested, and ready to become this century’s William Jennings Bryan (who was the Democrats’ nominee for president in 1896, 1900, and 1908, but who lost all three elections).

As the stand-in for Old Joe, Hillary could face significant competition. Kamala, for all her obvious unsuitability, is not going to go away without a fight. Gavin Newsom clearly wants to do to the whole country what he has done to California. And Barack Obama could have an even better proxy than Joe Biden in Michelle Obama. The Democrats hope 2024 will be a quiet affair of renominating and reelecting their pretend president. It could be anything but that.