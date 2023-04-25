United Nations Holds Data Forum in Authoritarian, Anti-Free Speech China

The United Nations is UN-dismayed by the Chinese Communist Party’s many crimes against humanity. In fact, the UN is currently hosting its World Data Forum 2023 in China. Because the country with the world’s worst dictatorship and the least free speech is clearly an excellent candidate for a forum on “building a pathway to better data,”right?

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), besides being history’s greatest mass murderer and continuing to commit genocide, runs a dictatorial censorship regime and exercises restrictive government control over all tech companies. Indeed, only days before the UN Data Forum convened, the CCP issued draft regulations for artificial intelligence (AI). These included a requirement for generative AI to “reflect the Socialist Core Values,” and gave the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the CCP government censorship agency, greater control over AI users and providers.

The UN World Data Forum 2023 is taking place April 24-27 in Hangzhou, China. “With the aim to spur data innovation, nurture partnerships, mobilize high-level political and financial support for data while building a pathway to better data for sustainable development, the UN World Data Forum brings together annually more than 20,000 data experts,” the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced.

UNDP specifically tied the Data Forum to the 2030 Agenda, a dystopian UN plan to make a world where, as World Economic Forum (WEF) described it, you will “own nothing, have no privacy” and enjoy it. Considering that is a pretty accurate description of China under CCP rule, the UN must want China’s help transforming the rest of the world into a Communist dictatorship.

It’s interesting that both the UN and the WEF, the two most devoted proponents of the 2030 Agenda, decided to hold major conferences in China this year. WEF’s summer conference (“14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions”) is being held in Tianjin, China. This comes after China has boasted multiple times of the decline of the U.S.-led world order and the rise of China. I exclusively reported for the Rogue Review in January how WEF is partnered with 47 CCP-controlled entities. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is practically in love with the CCP, including praising the CCP’s supposed “great achievements.”

But the UN is not only holding its Data Forum in China. The Data Forum is expected to issue “the Hangzhou Declaration calling for the release of a data management approach to better address problems facing achieving sustainable development goals,” according to CCP propaganda outlet Global Times and a UN official. As far as I can tell, that ineluctable word salad means that the Data Forum will be issuing a call for certain guidelines to be used around the globe. In China, tech companies are required to share data, including non-public data, with the CCP’s CAC. Will that influence the UN guidelines?

How much of the CCP’s mindset of top-down government control and squelching free speech will impact the UN Data Forum and its Declaration?