Tucker Carlson Says Nashville Transgender School Shooter Murdered Victims Because They Were Christian

“Transgenderists hate Christians above all…The divide [in America] is between people who think they are god, and those who know they are not God.” That’s what Tucker Carlson said when discussing the recent shooting at Covenant School. On Monday, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman who claimed she was a “he,” shot three staff members and three nine-year-olds at the Christian school in Tennessee where she was formerly a student. And the number of leftists who tried to frame Hale as a victim of Christian hatred has shocked many Americans.

Carlson referred to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s comments on Tuesday. Garland that the FBI, the Nashville police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are all investigating the shooting—and yet he wouldn’t hazard a guess on motive. “Motive hasn’t been identified, Garland told us,” Carlson said. “Really? You wonder how that could possibly be.” He explained that the shooter herself said she’d left evidence behind to elucidate her horrific actions.

Just before she opened fire, the Nashville shooter wrote these words to her best friend over Instagram. “One day this will make more sense. I’ve left behind more than enough evidence.’”That evidence includes a written manifesto where the killer spells out exactly why she killed children. The FBI, the ATF, the Nashville Police and, for that matter, Merrick Garland all have access to that manifesto. And yet somehow the Attorney General informs us that a motive has not yet been identified.

Carlson didn’t mince words, accusing the AG of deliberate dishonesty. “Well, he’s lying. They all are lying,” Carlson said. “We can’t see the manifesto, because the transgender lobby, which has far more power than you do, has pressured politicians to keep it hidden.” Carlson asserted, however, that we “can be certain” what the manifesto says. It will reveal that transgender Audrey Hale shot children because they were Christian, he insisted.

Monday’s victims were murdered because they were Christians. It’s that simple. Transgenderists hate Christians above all not because Christians are a physical threat—the third graders were not a physical threat—but because Christians refuse to join every other liar in our society and proclaim that transgenderists are gods with the power to change nature itself. Christians are not allowed to say that, they have their own God. And for that refusal, that unwillingness to bow down and worship a false idol, in this case of transgenderism, they were murdered.

Mainstream media outlets have been bombarding people with stories criticizing the right for blaming Hale’s murderous rage on radical transgenderism. Yet those same people are pretending that gun control will solve mass shootings, even though guns are only tools and more than 90% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones. Leftists are refusing to deal with the fact that not only does leftist ideology constantly encourage hatred and even violence (remember the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots?), but transgender activists planned a “Trans Day of Vengeance” for this week.

This is a “battle” that is more “starkly set” now than ever before, Carlson continued. “And it opens to us—to our eyes the main divide in America.” That divide is not based on race, politics, or religion so much as it is “between people who think they are god, and those who know they are not God.” Carlson said:

That is what the Nashville shooting was about. That is what virtually everything is about. That conflict exists because these two groups could not be more different. They will be forever at odds with one another, and they always have been. People who know they are not God are by definition restrained. They understand the limits of their own power, and of their virtue. They appreciate the complexity of the world, which they freely admit they don’t really understand, because no human can fully understand it. They may not always be good people, but they are certainly less dangerous people, if only because their ambitions are limited by the acknowledgment of reality. Only God can do certain things, and they know they are not him.

As of 2021, evidence showed Christians were the most persecuted group in the world. But you’ll never hear leftists express sympathy—they are part of that persecution. The fact that the murder of six Christians, including three children, by a transgender provoked so much hatred against the victims and sympathy for the murderer from leftists is telling. “Now, people who think they are god are not like this at all,” Carlson said. “People who believe they’re god have no natural limits because God has no limits—nor do they have any real concern for others.” Such people “worship themselves,” he said.

“In Freudian terms, they are narcissists, and narcissists admit no fault. They externalize everything,” Carlson concluded. “They always blame others. So not surprisingly, given this, transgenderists and their allies spent today attacking Christians, just days after [a] transgenderist murdered Christian children.”