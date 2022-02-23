BREAKING: Reports Circulate That Russian Invasion of Ukraine Is 'Underway'

“In the hours to come #Russia will… conduct strikes on air defense systems… move to cut off #Kyiv from eastern #Ukraine… move to cut off Ukraine’s military forces on the line of contact in the east to prevent them from falling back to defend Kyiv,” Rubio tweeted.



In addition, Kan News correspondent Amichai Stein tweeted that Ukrainian airspace is shut down.

#BREAKING: Ukrainian airspace has been closed — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 24, 2022

Stein also tweeted that Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address tonight that he is launching “special military action” against Ukraine.

#BREAKING: Russian President Putin: "We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine" — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 24, 2022

According to ABC News, a U.S. official has been informed that Russian military leaders are at their “command center” and “cyberattacks are underway.”

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the situation, even though Russia is this month’s president of the council.

“President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a desperate attempt to avoid war, Fox reported.

“President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.” @antonioguterres in last-ditch emergency meeting to stop an ongoing full-scale invasion @livenowfox #PrayForUkraine pic.twitter.com/C0vTjg35Hp — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) February 24, 2022

“We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full-scale, further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent,” United States Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, according to CNN.

“Tonight we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbas and move forces into combat-ready positions,” she added. “This is a perilous moment and we are here for one reason and one reason only, to ask Russia to stop.”

“Tonight we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbas and move forces into combat-ready positions,” she continues. “This is a perilous moment and we are here for one reason and one reason only, to ask Russia to stop.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 24, 2022