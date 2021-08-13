[WATCH] Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Greenwald Launch Shows on YouTube Free-Speech Competitor Rumble

With YouTube joining the ranks of censorious Big Tech, censoring Sen. Rand Paul just this week, free speech in video form is under threat. I keep wondering when my own show, C’Mon Now!, will get censored on YouTube. It’s probably just a matter of time.

It is available on Rumble and now so are former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Gabbard, a veteran of the U.S. Army and former Democrat presidential candidate, announced her decision to join Rumble as a move to defend free speech this week.

Greenwald posted the first Rumble episode of his show, System Update with Glenn Greenwald, Thursday.

Greenwald and Gabbard are both left of center politically, but both recognize the threat to free speech that the censorious, cancel culture left and its Big Tech allies have become. Greenwald hammers censorship and hails free speech in his first Rumble episode, above. Both are worth watching.