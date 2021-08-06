Border Chaos Crimes You Won't Find in the Drive-By Media

It’s a crisis by design, as Glenn Reynolds often says.

The U.S-Mexico border is in crisis, with several sectors in Texas especially hard hit.

We’ve covered the Biden COVID hotels here — hotels where our government uses our tax dollars to stash COVID+ illegals, without telling local or state authorities. Then Biden goads Texas to try browbeating Gov. Greg Abbott into allowing lockdowns — without locking down the border, which is Biden’s job. The border is always a matter of national security, more so during a deadly pandemic. The best that can be said about Biden’s border policy as it relates to COVID is that it verges on criminal neglect.

Day after day, there are stories about the border that escape the glare of the media and about which Biden is never asked. Here are a few from the past few days.

A few weeks back I interviewed Texas rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales. She said that property owners near the border and for several counties inland from it often deal the property destruction and theft from the illegal migrants. She also said they and their communities feel abandoned by the federal government.

The U.S. Border Patrol often sees the same issues and reports them on social media. On August 4, the Laredo sector reported on a chase that human smugglers led them on through a privately owned ranch.

Late last night, Department of Public Safety (DPS) attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on Highway 44 in Freer, Texas resulting in a vehicle pursuit. #USBP Freer Station agents assisted DPS in locating the vehicle. While tracking the vehicle through the ranch property, agents encountered several damaged gates. The vehicle was eventually found abandoned. Records revealed the vehicle was recently reported stolen near San Antonio, Texas. Four ranch gates were damaged during the incident. The #negligence and #disregard for personal property from these criminal organizations is costing South Texas ranch owners a multitude of unnecessary expenses for property repairs.

Ranchers have to pay for these damages out of pocket, costing them thousands of dollars per month.

The Laredo Border Patrol also reported on finding scores of illegals being hidden in stash houses around the town.

Over the weekend, #USBP Laredo Sector agents working with our local and state law enforcement partners, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Laredo Police Department (LPD) apprehended nearly 100 undocumented individuals discovered in multiple stash houses throughout Laredo. Stash houses continue to pose a threat to national security and the citizens of our nation. Smugglers continue to endanger the people they exploit and our communities by housing large groups of people in close quarters with no regard for their safety. Since October, #USBP has apprehended over 5,000 undocumented individuals and discovered over 200 stash houses throughout Laredo.

None of these people are being tested for COVID.

On August 4, the Laredo Border Patrol nabbed a dangerous gang member.

Early this morning, Laredo South Station agents apprehended a group of seven undocumented individuals near the Santa Rita neighborhood in Laredo, Texas.

During the intake process, record checks revealed that Jose Alberto Garcia-Diaz, a 19-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was a MS-13 gang member. Garcia-Diaz’s #immigration and #arrest history was extensive and included felony charges for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

On August 5, the Laredo Border Patrol reported another bailout and more property damage.

Yesterday afternoon, #USBP Freer Station agents were alerted to an unauthorized Grey Ford F-350 traversing through a private ranch. Agents responded to the area and soon discovered that several locks on the ranch gates had been cut. After an extensive search, agents located the vehicle, abandoned, stuck in the mud, and noticed foot sign all around. A search of the area yielded the apprehension of nine undocumented individuals. The driver, a Mexican Mafia gang member, was also located and arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Registration checks were conducted on the vehicle and determined that it was reported stolen from San Antonio, Texas days prior.

And on August 6, Border Patrol captured more dangerous felons.

In the last 24 hours, #USBP Laredo Sector agents apprehended a convicted murderer and an aggravated sex offender in two separate events. Miguel Angel Alcaraz-Beltran a 40-year-old citizen of Mexico, was apprehended in a group of 11 non-citizens walking in the brush in south Laredo. Record checks revealed Alcaraz-Beltran was an aggravated felon and a convicted murderer who was previously sentenced to 17 years in prison by Austin Police Department. Cristian Manuel CAMPOS-Fabian, a 39-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was one of 10 apprehended southwest of Freer, Texas in a vehicle bailout. Once in custody, record checks revealed Campos-Fabian was convicted for felony Sexual Assault and was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison by Miami Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a fairly random sample of the social media posts by one of many Border Patrol sectors. It’s not the worst one all the time. It’s also not the sector Kamala Harris chose to visit.