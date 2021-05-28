Try Not to Laugh: Twitter Tells India to Respect 'Free Expression'

Is there a Hindi word for “chutzpah”? If there is, Twitter should learn it. The social media platform mostly known for its ghastly, rampant trolls and for de-platforming Trump and conservatives is telling India — an entire country with over a billion people — to respect free speech.

Once you’ve stopped laughing at the absurdity, read on.

Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.” Twitter has been involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter said it has “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police” and “the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”

India’s government denies Twitter’s allegations, which Jack Dorsey aka Tweetsputin issued from a massive 25,000-square-foot glass house that BLM’s Patrisse Cullors probably wants to buy from him.

Twitter, you see, doesn’t respect free speech. At all. We all remember Twitter banning Trump.

Twitter went after a bunch of conservatives after de-platforming Trump, mostly because it could.

It also banned the Chinese virologist back in September when she said COVID was man-made. Whether it was or not, and that debate is rising to the fore now, what good did this ban do except to make people more interested in the information that Twitter made forbidden?

Twitter blocked the now-proven story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents, which demonstrate financial connections between Joe Biden and the Chinese Communist Party by way of Chinese corporations and Hunter’s bank account. Why did Twitter ban that? Clearly, to stick its agenda into the presidential election (Facebook did the same grotesque thing, no reason to let them off the hook, but this post is about Twitter). With Biden in office, it’s possible the Chinese Communist Party has its hooks directly into U.S. foreign and domestic policy. Thanks, Twitter. You evil gremlins.

Twitter locked Jason Whitlock’s account. His thought-crime? He accurately criticized Black Lives Matters co-founder and grifter Patrisse Cullors, who has used the insurrectionist Marxist movement (they literally want to dismantle the nation) to amass a decent fortune including four houses in toney white neighborhoods. Why is criticizing Cullors — who advocates defunding police, which is getting Americans killed, and who just resigned amid a financial scandal — off-limits? Because Twitter says so, so shut up or it’ll ban you too.

Twitter’s chief functions seem to be to quash facts that hurt the left and to penalize people who are ahead of the curve and tell the truth.

So, Twitter, kindly shut your pie hole on free speech and free expression. You’re literally the worst.