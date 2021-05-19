It's Not Your Imagination. Joe Biden Really Is Weakening the United States.

This week’s C’Mon Now! show came with a provocative title: “Biden Calls a Lid…On the American Experiment.”

The day it debuted, Monday, Biden called another lid on his day — before 2 PM, in fact.

The old saying “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” doesn’t apply to Joe Biden.

When the going gets tough, because another of his deliberate policy decisions has caused the nation and the world major problems, Biden calls a lid.

We never used to hear about presidents calling a lid. Certainly not during the Trump years. The Bic Mac-fueled real estate tycoon, who never even took a salary for doing the job, seemed to be up and functioning, mean-tweeting and advancing his issues, at every hour of the day. 25-year-olds couldn’t keep up with the plus-70-year old.

Now, Biden calls lids all the time. That means he’s done for the day, won’t take any calls, won’t do any press, won’t…do his job.

While he’s not on the job, someone is. America won’t destroy itself, after all. It takes volition and multiple decisions across a sprawling government to do that.

The U.S. Navy, still the world’s most powerful global fleet by far, is setting about to divide itself under Biden’s direction. It’s going woke, announcing it will prioritize “equity” and diversity rather than keeping the peace against adversaries who are busily strengthening themselves.

The memo states that Chief Diversity Officer of the Navy, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) (ASN (M&RA)), Catherine Kessmeier, will lead a Department of Navy team to see that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are included in “our policies, program, and operations across the enterprise.”