On Thursday I had to break away from the VIP Gold Chat for a few minutes to appear on Chris Salcedo’s NewsmaxTV show. We discussed this week’s reaction to the Chauvin verdict and what woke culture and critical race theory are doing to the country.

Short answer: They imperil freedom now and for our children and grandchildren.

Watch here as Salcedo, former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and I discuss it all.