Are Biden's Border Rhetoric and Policies Creating a COVID Super-Spreader?

Joe Biden campaigned on deleting the border wall and promised some form of amnesty for illegal immigrants. This has led to a flood of people trying to cross, which has led to a few reported deaths, and a growing crisis in the border states.

It has also led to the administration reopening detention facilities that Biden, AOC, and other Democrats denounced during the entirety of the Trump administration and the campaign as awful and terrible, even “concentration camps.” Hollywood joined in as it tends to do. Who can forget actor Pedro Pascal’s ridiculous tweet about it? (Other than Mao’s House at Disney, which forgot all about it when it fired fellow Mandalorian star Gina Carano.)

#ThatActualllyWasn’tAmerica, it was somewhere else entirely. But whatever. Pascal can still pretend to be a tough guy but should probably stick to regurgitating words others write for him.

Who can forget AOC’s comical photo op in an empty parking lot? That was her origins story as the rep who’s Always On Camera but seldom making any sense.

Biden’s current policies have not only created a crisis of processing and holding at the border, and the use of what it’s calling “soft-sided facilities,” which are actually tents, NBC News reports it’s leading to the spread of COVID-positive individuals into and across the United States.

This is a serious problem as the nation battles a pandemic.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Miriam Izaguirre, a 35-year-old asylum-seeker from Honduras, crossed the Rio Grande at dawn Monday with her young son and turned herself in to the authorities. A few hours later she was released, and the first thing she did was take a rapid test for Covid-19 at the Brownsville bus station. They told her her test came out positive. “Right now we were tested for Covid and they separated about eight of us because we were positive,” she told Noticias Telemundo Investiga. “We are waiting right now.” She was waiting to catch a bus to Houston.

Read the whole thing. Biden’s administration has instituted catch-and-release. The local jurisdictions are left to not only test the individuals but then figure out what to do when they test positive.

In response to Noticias Telemundo Investiga, a spokesperson for the city said in an email that Brownsville does not have the authority to retain these migrants who plan to travel to dozens of cities throughout the country. The city assured that municipal workers recommend to those who test positive to keep quarantine as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city employees suggest to families they go to nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and nonprofits in the the border area who can take them in and isolate them in order to keep quarantine.

The use of the words “recommend” and “suggest” ought to raise red flags. The locals say they can’t actually enforce anything. Biden’s administration is refusing to truly enforce anything. Over 100 who have tested positive at the border have then entered the country and gone off to no one knows where. “Dozens of cities,” according to NBC, and not all of them in Texas.

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.

Biden has yet to institute a single policy that prioritizes Americans and our safety and ability to work. This policy set is spreading COVID across the country from Mexico, which remains a global coronavirus hotspot.

Several of the asylum-seekers who tested positive told Noticias Telemundo Investiga they were planning to leave Brownsville for their destinations; one of them bought a bus ticket for the journey. Eva Orellana, 29, who is from Honduras and who tested positive, said she was going to take the bus to North Carolina with her 3-year-old daughter. “On the way, we were wearing a mask all the time, gel, washing our hands,” she said. “Really, I don’t feel anything.”

Their immigration status and positive test results are both undocumented. This is not the case for those traveling legally — abiding by the law the president has sworn an oath to faithfully carry out.

In fact, if you travel legally to and from Mexico, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandates a negative test.

New Travel Requirements All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States. See the Frequently Asked Questions for more information. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and bus or rail stations.

But cross the border illegally, and you can do whatever you want even after you test positive. How is this in any way a compassionate or even sane policy?

Biden keeps pushing the goalposts back on when we can return to normal. His own border policies indicate he has no desire to ever return to normal.