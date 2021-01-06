SCOOP: Black Georgia Democrat State Rep. Vernon Jones Switches Parties

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones spoke at the Trump rally in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning. Jones, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump throughout 2020, had a major announcement for the gathering: He is no longer a Democrat.

Announcing that he is aligning himself with “the party of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott,” Jones exuberantly shouted, “Today, I’m coming home!”

“I’m coming home to the Grand Old Party! I’m officially joining the Republican Party!” Jones shouted as the crowd shouted and cheered.

The crowd interrupted with spontaneous cheers of “USA! USA! USA!”

Jones added that he is joining the Republicans’ fight against “those demon Democrats!”

“We’re gonna take back this country! We’re gonna take back America!” Jones said, to the roar of the crowd.

Jones, a black Democrat and now newly minted Republican, strongly supported Trump and other Republicans during the 2020 elections. He has served as a conservative Democrat in the Georgia state House since 2017.

The former DeKalb County executive might have his eye on statewide office. The seat that radical anti-Semite Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock narrowly won in a special election and runoff will be up for grabs again in 2022.

The Democrats’ hard lurch to the left will have disaffected many local and state-level Democrat officeholders like Jones. Republicans should look for them and court them. Barack Obama’s hard left turn left the Democratic Party gutted below the congressional level. Jones can lead a similar wave of switches in the years ahead.

(credit to James G. who is at the rally in Washington)