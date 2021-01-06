Did Georgia Really Just Elect an Anti-Semitic Socialist Who Covered Up Child Abuse?

I was cautiously optimistic that the GOP would hold at least one seat in Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia. Frankly, I gave the edge to Kelly Loeffler, whose opponent, Raphael Warnock, had been exposed as a far-left radical who supports defunding the police.

Heck, while I still don’t believe Joe Biden legitimately won the state of Georgia, I’d believe him winning the Peach State before believing that this reliably red state would vote for the likes of Warnock. Georgia hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992. Not even Barack Obama was able to win the state in 2008, despite the historically high turnout in favor of voting for the first black president. But the mass delusion that Joe Biden is a moderate is still easier to swallow than Warnock.

Yet, watching the election returns Tuesday night was like déjà vu from election night 2020. Like Trump had been, Perdue and Loeffler were ahead early in the evening, and then things started to change. Democrat-leaning Chatham County reportedly stopped counting… only to decide later to release their numbers after all.

I’ve seen this movie before… https://t.co/Z23AKVI0VV — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Chatham County will release numbers tonight after all. pic.twitter.com/jyBC23Lrf2 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 6, 2021

And once again, we were told everything was fine, and nothing shady was going on. “Chatham County didn’t just stop,” said Gabriel Sterling, voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. “They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today.”

Sterling later appeared on CNN to declare that the blame for the GOP’s losses “falls squarely on the shoulders of President Trump.”

How objective.

But, back to “Reverand” Raphael Warnock. As the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Warnock has attacked white people, Jews, the police, and the military in his sermons. He’s a bigot in every sense of the word—an insult to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose former church Warnock preaches at.

Warnock’s “victory” Tuesday night is akin to Obama’s anti-American, anti-Semitic pastor Jeremiah Wright being elected.

In 2008, Warnock defended Obama’s racist former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, and said that his infamous “God Damn America” remark was a form of the “truth-telling tradition of the black church,” which makes people “uncomfortable.” Warnock then blamed the media for “constant playing over and over again of the same sound bites outside of context,” before comparing Wright to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and calling him a “preacher and a prophet.” Years later, in 2013, he defended Wright’s “God Damn America” speech again, calling it a “very fine homily entitled on confusing God and government” and said it was “consistent with black prophetic preaching.”

In 2011, Warnock delivered a sermon in which he claimed that in America, “nobody can serve God and the military.”

In October 2016, Warnock preached that America must “repent for its worship of whiteness” because of President Trump’s successful candidacy. “No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season.”

Warnock later eulogized Communist dictator Fidel Castro before his congregation. “We pray for the people of Cuba in this moment. We remember Fidel Castro, whose legacy is complex. Don’t let anyone tell you a simple story; life usually isn’t very simple. His legacy is complex, kind of like America’s legacy is complex,” Warnock said.

In 2018, Warnock spewed anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, declaring, “We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey,” and comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to segregationist Democrat George Wallace.

Warnock also supports defunding the police, but publicly claims otherwise.

“So, he avoids using defunding the police, because he knows that the Republicans are gonna try to grab onto it and attack, right?” explained Warnock campaign finance assistant Derrick Bhole to an undercover Project Veritas Action journalist. “But in reality, his whole platform with police reform is along the lines of the same people who are saying defund the police.”

Warnock’s political rhetoric is just as bad as his personal behavior.

In 2002, Warnock allegedly attempted to obstruct a police investigation into suspected child abuse at Douglas Memorial Community Church camp in Baltimore, Maryland. According to police records obtained by The Federalist, Warnock and another pastor didn’t just discourage campers and counselors from talking with law enforcement investigating the case, they also “tried to prevent a camper from directing police to another potential witness.”

Warnock himself has been accused of misconduct by his ex-wife. Bodycam footage of a domestic dispute between Warnock and his ex-wife was conveniently not covered by the liberal media.

I told a friend early Tuesday evening that even if Loeffler defeats Warnock, that the election was even close was a major cause for concern. We’ll have to see if there is enough evidence the elections were stolen, just as the presidential election appears to have been, but regardless, that Warnock was even competitive in Georgia in the first place is a big problem. In 2017, he urged his church to join him in “dismantling the value system of the American empire.”

In the Senate, he’ll have the power to work toward achieving that goal.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis