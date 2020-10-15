BREAKING: C-SPAN Suspends Steve Scully Indefinitely for Lying About Having His Twitter Hacked

C-SPAN has taken decisive action against one of its star anchors in an ongoing media controversy.

About a week ago, C-SPAN Washington Journal anchor and second presidential debate moderator Steve Scully tweeted a cryptic tweet to Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci.

The since-deleted tweet asked Mooch “Should I respond to Trump?”

It raised eyebrows, as it suggested the moderator was collaborating behind the scenes with a known critic of the president. Scully claimed he’d been hacked. C-SPAN echoed that claim in a tweet of its own, based evidently on what Scully told them. The Commission on Presidential Debates also sided with Scully.

The “hacked” claim raised additional eyebrows because it wasn’t believable. Some in the media believed it, of course, because Scully is on their team.

Twitter and the Federal Bureau of Investigations launched probes into the alleged hacking.

Now, AP reports Scully has been suspended indefinitely for lying about being hacked.

APNEWSALERT: NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 15, 2020

Scully has admitted the lie, and largely blames Trump and conservatives for his actions.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, “I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.” He had been frustrated by Trump’s comments and several weeks of criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about his role as moderator, including attacks directed at his family, he said.

Scaramucci was Trump’s communications director for about 5 minutes several years ago. Since then, Mooch has hammered Trump but no one really pays any attention to him.

Scully should have known better than to communicate with him at all, but Scully was both an intern in Biden’s Senate office and he worked on the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s Senate staff. So he’s a partisan and he always was.

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash '16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

Update: Trump doesn’t hold back.

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

