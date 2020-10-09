Debate Moderator Steve Scully Asks Anthony Scaramucci for Help With Trump, Debate Commission Claims He Was Hacked

Remember Anthony Scaramucci? He was part of the Trump administration for all of 11 days, way back in the deepest mists of 2017, as director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. If that title sounds like a mouthful, so was the most notable statement Mooch made during his brief time in public office: “Reince [Priebus] is a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac… I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c***.”

Apparently, Scaramucci’s plainspoken assessment of his coworkers was a bit too much, because he left the White House as quickly as he entered. Bannon and Priebus didn’t last long either, because Donald Trump only fires the best people.

Now Mooch is anti-Trump, so the #Resistance loves him. To give you an idea how valuable they find his newfound wisdom, yesterday he was asked for help by none by other than former Biden intern and upcoming debate moderator Steve Scully:

And Mooch’s sagacious reply:

Scully has since deleted the original tweet, after every single person who saw it asked why the hell he was consulting Mooch for advice.

But Scully’s got a really good excuse:

Just in- @debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf says debate #2 moderator Steve Scully's twitter account was hacked: "Apparently something now that's being on television and on the radio saying that… he's been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn't happen" — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

Mica Soellner & Mike Brest, Washington Examiner:

A top official on the Commission on Presidential Debates said the Twitter account of C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was hacked following a tweet to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci asking for advice on whether he should “respond to” President Trump’s attacks on him… Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chairman for the Commission on Presidential Debates, said on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio on Friday that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself. “Steve is a man of great integrity, OK. He worked for Biden, he was in law school, and he became an intern. … That’s when he interned for him…” “I do know, and you probably pick up on it in a minute, that he was hacked. There was apparently something now that being was on television and the radio saying that he talked to [Anthony] Scaramucci … and that he’s been talking to Scaramucci, he was hacked. It didn’t happen.”

Yeah, that makes sense. Somebody hacked Steve Scully’s Twitter account and, uh… asked Anthony Scaramucci for help. That’s what a hacker would do, right? Perfectly logical.

Every few years, a prominent Democrat gets hacked like this. MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was the target of a hacker who broke into her decade-old blog and added a lot of homophobic stuff that she definitely didn’t write. Before that, somebody stole Anderson Cooper’s phone and tweeted rude stuff about Trump. And years before that, a hacker made it look like Anthony Weiner sent pictures of his penis to women he met on the Internet. Those nefarious hackers have never been found, and presumably the hacker who tried to ruin Steve Scully’s reputation for unbiased fairness will get away with it too.

Which might be a moot point anyway, because they may not even hold the debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates is so scared that Trump will kill Biden, literally, that they declared the next debate will be virtual. But Trump can’t go for that, no can do. He’s refusing to participate in any debate where he can’t yell at the other guy in person. And he’s definitely not going to pretend Scully is impartial:

Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

As for Scully’s bosses at CSPAN, they’re standing by his ridiculous story:

The Commission on Presidential Debates is investigating the dog’s feces for traces of the homework Steve Scully failed to turn in.

So now the journalists and other Democrats will circle the wagons and proclaim Scully is the finest and most evenhanded reporter who has ever lived. Anybody who scoffs will be branded a MAGA-head Trumper who’s not worth listening to anyway. And then they’ll wonder, for the millionth time, why so many Americans distrust and revile them.

How are our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press supposed to give us the truth if we keep busting them for lying?

