BLM Protesters Celebrate Shooting of Two LA County Deputies, Block Hospital Entrances

Late Saturday night, news broke that an unidentified gunman ambushed and shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while they sat in their patrol vehicle. The deputies were taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown. Late Saturday night they were reportedly “fighting for their lives,” having been shot in the head.

Overnight, things took an even darker turn.

Black Lives Matter protesters made it clear that to them the deputies’ lives do not matter, nor do the lives of anyone in the hospital where the deputies are being cared for. They aligned with the cowardly gunman, celebrating the shooting.

The BLM protesters gathered at the hospital and chanted “We hope they die!”

They also blocked entrances to the hospital emergency room, according to the LA County Sheriffs’ social media.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

As they blocked the hospital emergency room, the protesters screamed profanities at law enforcement officers and told them they would be killed one by one.

93% peaceful BLM at St. Francis Hospital telling police they will die one by one. #LosAngeles 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/230auQEc2T — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

Some of them tried to break into the hospital but were stopped by either hospital security or police officers. They claimed they wanted to “visit” the stricken deputies, who they described as “two of America’s most notorious gang members,” past 3 AM according to the tweet’s timestamp, and insisted they had the right to enter as it’s a “public hospital.”

St. Francis Medical Center is a private hospital. Security turned the men away, and were called “pigs” during the tense exchange.

This was the moment the thugs tried to breach St. Francis Hospital. Kinda looks like terrorism in Compton. #LosAngeles 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3YuuxJCBr3 — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

