Austin's Democrat Rule Is Racking Up A Body Count

Austin, TX Mayor Steve Adler and the entire city council support “defund the police” and have cut APD’s budget over $11 million.

Austin and Travis County voters have handed power to leftist activists who campaigned on prosecuting police and halting prosecution of many crimes.

Austin has become a violent city. Three people have been murdered in Austin just in the past week.

Murder #1 — July 16.

Police said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bonnie Brae Street, near East Rundberg Lane and Interstate Highway 35, at about 1:50 p.m.