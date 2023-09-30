WATCH: Chris Christie Concedes on MSNBC That His #1 ‘Job’ Is Attacking Trump For the Democrats

This fraud is not running for anything.

One might be forgiven for assuming the reason a presidential candidate is running for the nomination is to win the nomination and become president.

This is not the case for nearly every candidate running currently in the GOP primary. They know they have no chance to win, and, furthermore, they are essentially doing nothing to change that fact, either out of cowardice or sleazy political calculus or both.

There are two varieties of the current GOP crop of con-man: those who refuse to criticize Trump in any meaningful way so as not to upset the Big Guy or his base in the hopes of being selected as his VP or winning some cabinet position. This is the Vivek Ramaswamy breed.

The other is angling for a CNN contract, a book deal, a Cato Institute think tank appointment, or all three after their candidacies inevitably peter out. These candidates aim to please the donor class, which despises Trump and desperately wants anyone other than him to win the nomination — the base’s preference be damned. This individual positions himself as the straight-talking, principled opposition — laughable — telling hard truths about Trump and generally modeling his campaign, to the extent that’s what it is, in the mold of any standard Republican from 1992.

Chris “Kristy Kreme” Christie belongs to this category.

In that role, Joe Scarborough and his ditzy sidekick brought Christie on to their television production to lambast him for not attacking Trump hard enough in the most recent theater performance marketed as a “debate.”

Here’s what Christie said in his defense, via The Wrap (emphasis added):

“Well Mika, what I did last night was take on Donald Trump directly as I have all throughout,” he said, running down a laundry list of things he called out Trump on. He continued, “You know, I only have so much time Mika, I hit all of those things. And so maybe some of the points you wanted to have hit weren’t hit. But I was trying to be responsive to the questions that were asked.” That wasn’t good enough for Brzezinski though, who came back to the point about Trump posting on social media, calling for the execution of Mark Milley. But, as she raised her voice, Christie got a bit snappier. “I talked about that this week on social media. I talked about it on other interviews I did beforehand,” he said tersely. “And I — it’s hard for me to believe that I would come onto your show this morning, after what I did and said last night, and that you have criticisms that I didn’t go after Donald Trump enough. Maybe it’s just too early out here in California for me and I didn’t quite hear what you were saying. But come on.” In response, Brzezinski raised her voice herself, clarifying that she wasn’t calling out just Christie, but every Republican on the stage. Christie wasn’t having that either though. “Look, the questions were never asked Mika. I’m not going to sit up here and be defense counsel for the other six candidates,” he snapped. “Because I did my job last night. I was the only one who went directly after Donald Trump and all the issues I just spoke about.”

Imagine being so far gone that you have to crawl onto MSNBC with your tail between your legs to answer the inquisitors about why you weren’t more critical of the most popular candidate in the race when the whole stated aim of their propaganda is to demolish your own party’s electoral chances in November 2024 — then explicitly acknowledging that your “job” is to tear down said popular candidate in service to the political opposition.

Profiles in courage.

