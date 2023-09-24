Based French Gynecologist Refuses to Examine ‘Trans Woman,’ LGBTQ+++™ Lobby Condemns Him on X/Twitter

It just keeps getting weirder and weirder, just like psychonaut Terence McKenna promised it would.

Consider the curious and apparently increasing instances of gynecologists harassed on social media over refusals to provide women’s reproductive care to biological men.

Via Reduxx (quotes translated from original French):

An LGBTI rights organization in France is calling on the Minister of Equality to intervene in the case of a gynecologist who they are accusing of “transphobia.” On September 8, SOS Homophobie, which describes itself as a “national association against LGBTIphobia” took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn a gynecologist for stating he only provided services to females. The comment from Dr. Victor Acharian, who operates in the Pau region, was made in reply to a Google review he received in which a trans-identified male’s partner complained that Acharian refused to provide services to him. “It was my trans partner’s first appointment. He refused to see her, his secretary threw us away coldly. I advise against [visiting]. Never again,” the review stated.