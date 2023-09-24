Based French Gynecologist Refuses to Examine ‘Trans Woman,’ LGBTQ+++™ Lobby Condemns Him on X/Twitter

It just keeps getting weirder and weirder, just like psychonaut Terence McKenna promised it would.
Consider the curious and apparently increasing instances of gynecologists harassed on social media over refusals to provide women’s reproductive care to biological men.
Via Reduxx (quotes translated from original French):
An LGBTI rights organization in France is calling on the Minister of Equality to intervene in the case of a gynecologist who they are accusing of “transphobia.”
On September 8, SOS Homophobie, which describes itself as a “national association against LGBTIphobia” took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn a gynecologist for stating he only provided services to females. The comment from Dr. Victor Acharian, who operates in the Pau region, was made in reply to a Google review he received in which a trans-identified male’s partner complained that Acharian refused to provide services to him.
“It was my trans partner’s first appointment. He refused to see her, his secretary threw us away coldly. I advise against [visiting]. Never again,” the review stated.
« Je m’occupe des vraies femmes ».
Nous dénonçons les propos #transphobes et discriminatoires du gynécologue Victor Acharian à Pau. La #transphobie est une réalité aux conséquences graves, notamment dans l’accès à la santé. Elle touche l’ensemble du territoire. @BCouillard33 pic.twitter.com/PVmTog6V2e
— SOS homophobie (@SOShomophobie) September 8, 2023
The gynecologist, Dr. Acharian, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the smear in based fashion:
“SIR, I am a gynecologist, and I take care of real women. I have no skills to take care of MEN, even if they have shaved their beards and come to tell my secretary that they [have] become women. My GYNECOLOGICAL examination table is not suitable for examining men. You have specialized and very competent services to take care of men like you,” Acharian wrote, emphasizing his text with capitalized letters. “Thank you for informing TRANS people to never come for consultation with me.”
Trans-identified men with intense needs for public attention but otherwise untalented enough to gain it through conventional means have frequently targeted gynecologists and other providers of women’s health and beauty care over the last several years. For instance, consider the similar case of Jessica Yaniv, a “transgender woman” from Canada who launched a terror campaign against several Vancouver-area businesses a few years ago.
Yaniv’s modus operandi was to call beauticians and gynecologists to schedule bikini waxes or whatever and then, when they refused, to kick up a social media storm and threaten to sue them or at least sic the woke Canadian authorities on them in order to get them sanctioned.
He’s a real piece of work.
Via Daily Mail:
A Canadian transgender woman whose legal complaints against several beauticians who refused to wax her male genitalia were dismissed, has said now a gynecologist won’t see her.
Jessica Yaniv, 32, claimed numerous Vancouver estheticians discriminated against based on her ‘gender identity and gender expression’ when she requested a Brazilian bikini wax.
But last month a court found the claims were found to be ‘unjustified’ and ‘improperly motivated’ by financial gain.
And the gynecology hustle is just the tip of the horror show iceberg with this guy. As independent journalist Blaire White reports, he has spent the past year or so harassing emergency responders.
Related: A Detransitioner Sues the Doctors Who Gave Her a Double-Mastectomy at 16
I hesitate even to indulge these delusions with a logical rebuttal, but gynecologists, from my limited understanding of their work, are tasked with examining women’s reproductive organs and providing medical treatment related to them as necessary.
So what, exactly, is a gynecologist supposed to do for a man?
These people need a priest way more than they need a gynecologist.