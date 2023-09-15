A Detransitioner Sues the Doctors Who Gave Her a Double-Mastectomy at 16

Most conservatives and pretty much anyone who has not been shanghaied or trafficked into the transgender movement knew that at some point, the lawsuits would begin apace as young people began to realize what had been done to them before they were mature enough to make truly informed decisions about something that would impact the rest of their lives. And we knew that those lawsuits would come in the wake of the emotional and physical devastation that such treatments can bring. The common line of thought was that such suits would be a decade or so away. And no compassionate person will say “I told you so,” as these young people wrestle with the consequences of getting swept up in what history will one day record as a horrific trend.

Multiple news outlets, including The Daily Mail, are carrying the story of Luka Hein. Adolescence is tough enough, but Luka was struggling with the divorce of her parents and met a man online who groomed her. The resulting anxiety and depression drove her further into the world of the internet, where she fell prey yet again to the propaganda of the transgender cult. It was not long before she was convinced that she was the wrong gender. A the age of 16, she met with a therapist who spent one hour with her before diagnosing her as transgender.

One hour.

One hour is hardly enough, even by the most liberal of standards, to decide if a 16-year-old girl is the wrong gender. After her second appointment, she was referred for her double mastectomy, which is all too flippantly and casually referred to as “top surgery.” Of that time in her life and her diagnosis, Luka commented, “I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality.” There is, after all, big money to be made in the transition industry, not to mention the attention lavished on unwitting young people by the media, a trans community seeking recruits and validation, and people seeking to overturn society.

Luka was also placed on hormonal drugs. As a result of the process, she lives with a mutilated body. Her voice has deepened, and she may not ever be able to have children. In addition to the potential infertility, Luka suffers from pain in her lumbar spine, joints, wrists, elbows, hands, and pelvis.

At 21, Luka has decided to detransition and live as a woman. She is also suing the University of Nebraska Medical Center gender clinic for malpractice and is seeking financial damages. In the suit, she claims that she talked to her doctors about her regret and second thoughts but it was “brushed aside,” and she was told it was part of her transition journey. She also said, “I was talked into medical intervention that I could not fully understand the long-term impacts and consequences of.”

Related: It’s Really Time for Parents to Move Their Families Out of California

I hope Luka is victorious in court, and not just because she deserves just compensation for her ordeal. Money will never right every wrong that has been done to her. But rather, because the people who profit from this, financially and even socially should not be afforded the right to just disappear into the background when being transgender is no longer fashionable. The beneficiaries of blood money from this particular form of child abuse deserve no quarter when it comes to prosecution.