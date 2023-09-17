Rep. Jamie Raskin: 'It'll Be the End of the Republican Party' If Biden Impeachment Proceeds

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) appeared on MSNBC with the network’s resident Race Lady, Joy Reid, recently to discuss the looming impeachment of President Biden over his decades-long career as a corrupt, influence-peddling D.C. Swamp creation.

Kudos to Reid for making it through an entire segment without uttering the phrase “white supremacy” or some variation thereof — I believe that’s a first for her in my viewing experience.

Try to follow the logic train here, such as there is one.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) move to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden could backfire badly. “I can’t tell you the number of Democrats who’ve come up to me today to say, ‘Let them do the impeachment, it will be the end of the Republican Party,’” Raskin said on MSNBC on Tuesday night. Raskin said those lawmakers predicted that the impeachment proceedings “will end up in complete defeat and humiliation” for the Republicans. McCarthy’s move comes after Republicans in the House have made accusations of corruption against Biden for months, but have so far failed to produce any evidence*.

*This “no evidence that Brandon is corrupt” talking point is rampant. It’s total nonsense. There is significant evidence spanning decades that Joe Biden is corrupt and has been since he stepped foot in D.C. long before I was born.

If they want to claim there’s no “smoking gun” evidence, as in, for example, Biden explicitly conducting a quid pro quo on a recording — “I’ll do this for that” — then fine, whatever. But that’s not how corruption usually works when treacherous lawyers who know how to conduct bribery schemes without technically running afoul of the law are involved.

But as a matter of fact, there is such “smoking gun” evidence of corruption caught on tape, in Brandon’s own words. In it, during an appearance with the neoliberal think tank Council on Foreign Relations, Biden describes how, as Vice President, he withheld U.S. loan guarantees pending the firing of a Ukrainian investigator who happened — coincidentally, surely — to be at the time investigating a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, whose board his crackhead son sat on, despite having no experience in the energy sector or in Ukraine.

Continuing via HuffPost:

Raskin said he’s against the inquiry for a simple reason. “I’ve got a little bit too much respect and love for the Constitution just to let them go down that road without at least pointing out that the constitutional standard is treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” he said. “And they don’t have evidence of any wrongdoing at all.” He said House Republicans have thousands of documents obtained via subpoena and dozens of hours of witness interviews. “But far from proving their claims, it all disproves their claims,” he said. “It all shows that nobody’s laid a glove on Joe Biden and he wasn’t involved in any of Hunter Biden’s business activities. And so, that’s really the end of the case.”

So to recap: Raskin is sure that Republicans impeaching Biden will somehow end in “complete defeat and humiliation” for his political opponents, whom his party has repeatedly claimed are an existential threat to Democracy™ itself. Yet he opposes allowing the inquiry to proceed out of “respect for the Constitution,” even though his party just recently impeached the former president twice on arguably more dubious grounds than the coming Biden impeachment.

That all checks out.